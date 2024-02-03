Crosby Soaks Up Olympic-Sized News at All-Star Weekend

The big news of the day is that the NHL will participate in the Olympics in 2026 and 2030, returning to the Games for the first time since Sochi in 2014. Crosby captained Team Canada to gold that year after scoring the Golden Goal in Vancouver in 2010.

“It's an unbelievable experience, and to see the best players go head-to-head, representing their country… from my experience in it, I don't know if you get better hockey than that,” Crosby said. “So, it's great to be a part of and great for fans and everyone involved. So, it's a special thing. To have two that are committed to that, I think that's really important.”

Crosby may be 38 years old when the 2026 Winter Olympics take place in Milan, Italy… but if his current play at 36 years old is any indication – with 27 goals in 46 games and on pace for his best season in a long time – he’ll likely have a spot on Team Canada’s roster. But while he’d love to take part, Crosby said he doesn’t ever think too far ahead.

“Regardless of how old you are, I think you always go a year at a time and then see how it goes and where your game’s at,” he said. “But I mean, I'd love to be a part of it. It’s something you have to earn, though. It’s not something that's given to you. Representing your country, you gotta earn it.”

The NHL also announced that they will hold an in-season best-on-best tournament called the 4 Nations Face-Off starting in 2025. It will consist of a total of seven games played during a nine-day period from Feb. 12-20, and will be held in two yet-to-be named North American cities, one in Canada and one in the United States. Full details on the tournament can be found here.