Crosby Soaks Up Olympic-Sized News at All-Star Weekend

After Nathan MacKinnon drafted Sidney Crosby with his first pick (third overall) at the 2024 NHL All-Star Draft on Thursday night, he couldn’t get in touch with his good friend and fellow Cole Harbour native to let him know the news.
“(My messages) aren’t delivering, so I don’t know what that means!” MacKinnon said. “I don’t know if he blocked me or what… not delivered.”
Turns out Crosby just didn’t have service during his vacation in Montana, where a fan posted a video of the Penguins captain getting in some individual work at the Big Sky Ice Rink. He got back on the grid when traveling to Toronto on Friday for the rest of NHL All-Star Weekend.
“It was good,” he said of his outdoors experience, then added with a laugh: “I thought it was relatively empty, not empty enough. But just great to get away, and obviously, as you get older, you appreciate that time off a little bit more. It was nice, and excited to be here and get back into it.”