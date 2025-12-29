What’s Brewing: Winter Classic; Tkachuk practicing

FORT LAUDERDLE – Time to take it outside.

Combining sunshine, sand and slap shots for a spectacle like no other, the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers will battle in the 2026 NHL Winter Classic on Friday.

Taking place at loanDepot Park in Miami, it’ll be the first ever outdoor NHL game in Florida.

“This is cool,” forward Evan Rodrigues said on Sunday during his tour of loanDepot Park, the home of the Miami Marlins. “It’s going to be a fun experience and is even going to be cooler once the roof is open and the lights are on,”

Sitting at 20-15-2 in the standings after winning seven of their last 10 games, the surging Panthers enter this week owning the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

With a game in hand, the Panthers also reside just four points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the third spot in Atlantic Division.

A busy week with a chance to close that gap, the Panthers will host a back-to-back against the Washington Capitals and Canadiens on Monday and Tuesday before heading to Miami.

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Monday, Dec. 29: vs. Washington Capitals – 7 p.m. ET

  • TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV
  • Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM 220/App & Streaming 931
Tuesday, Dec. 30: vs. Montreal Canadiens – 7 p.m. ET

  • TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV
  • Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM 219/App & Streaming 931
Friday, Jan. 2: vs. New York Rangers – 8 p.m. ET

  • TV & Streaming: TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, SN, TVAS
  • Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM 220/App & Streaming 931
TKACHUK PRACTICING

Look who’s on the ice!

Skating with the team for the first time this season on Sunday, Matthew Tkachuk returned to practice after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia in August.

"He looks awesome,” Carter Verhaeghe said following the team’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex. “Good to see him back out there. He brought us some energy today, for sure. He's worked so hard and he's a huge part of this team over the last few years. To have him back in our lineup will definitely be a huge boost."

Definitely providing a huge boost during his time as a Panther, Tkachuk has been well over a point-per-game the last three seasons, racking up 254 points (88G, 166A) in 211 regular-season games.

MARCHAND 1,000 POINTS CEREMONY

Get to your seats early for this one!

Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Canadiens, the Panthers will honor Brad Marchand for reaching the 1,000-point milestone.

Dishing out two assists on Nov. 13 in the 6-3 win over the Washington Capitals, Marchand became the 102nd skater in NHL history to reach 1,000 points, and 12th active skater to hit the milestone.

Marchand is the first player in franchise history to earn their 1,000th NHL point while a member of the Panthers, and is also the fifth skater born in Nova Scotia to reach 1,000 points joining Sidney Crosby, Al MacInnis, Bobby Smith and Nathan MacKinnon.

The leading scorer for the Panthers this season, Marchand has recorded 42 points (21G, 21A) in 36 games.

Luostarinen makes it 6-3 on a pass from Marchand against the Capitals.

