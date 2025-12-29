Rodrigues looking forward to 'fun experience' as Winter Classic comes to Florida

MIAMI -- A few hours after practice wrapped up, Evan Rodrigues drove home to pick up his family for a little Sunday drive.

The Florida Panthers forward was the first player to get a tour of the new hockey facility being built at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami where, come Friday night, his team will play in the first outdoor game in the state of Florida.

The Panthers and New York Rangers will take the ice in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS) at the home of Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins.

LoanDepot park has a retractable roof and large rolling windows which are currently shut to keep the cool air in the building. All will be open come game time on Friday night.

“This is cool, it’s going to be a fun experience and is even going to be cooler once the roof is open and the lights are on,” said Rodrigues, who was flanked by his two sons Grayson and Noah, both wearing miniature versions of their dad’s Winter Classic sweater.