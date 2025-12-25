Winter Classic in MLB park brings things ‘full circle’ for Panthers GM

MIAMI -- Bill Zito once brought the Stanley Cup to a baseball stadium. Now he's bringing his team to one.

The Florida Panthers will host the New York Rangers at loanDepot park, normally the home of the Miami Marlins of Major League Baseball, in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 2 (8 p.m. ET; HBO Max, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

Zito went from a clubhouse attendant for the Milwaukee Brewers in the early 1980s to the general manager of the Panthers in 2020. After the Panthers won the Cup in 2024, he took the trophy to American Family Field in Milwaukee. They won the Cup again last season and will be the main attraction in the first NHL outdoor game in the Sunshine State.

“It’s almost come full circle and merged,” Zito said, standing inside loanDepot park recently as workers began to transform it for the Winter Classic.

It’s more than a coincidence, a nice story on the surface. Dig deeper, and you find Zito’s baseball experience led to his hockey success. It’s part of the background that made the Panthers a first-class organization capable of an event like this.

“I take so many lessons (from the Brewers),” Zito said. “Probably not a day goes by where I don’t take something from that and utilize it in what we do now. It’s such a huge impact.”