What's Brewing: Stanley Cup Final Starts; Watch Parties at Amerant Bank Arena

Looking ahead at another big week for the Panthers

By Jameson Olive
By Jameson Olive

Here we go again.

Meeting for the second straight season in the Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers will kick off their series with the Edmonton Oilers with Game 1 at Rogers Place on Wednesday.

A rare occurrence, this is just the 12th time that the same two teams have battled for the Cup in consecutive seasons.

Looking to keep the Stanley Cup in South Florida, the defending champion Panthers have a chance to become the first team to defeat the same opponent in the Cup Final in back-to-back campaigns since the Montreal Canadiens beat the Boston Bruins in both 1977 and 1978.

With Games 1 and 2 in Edmonton, watch parties will be held at Amerant Bank Arena.

Trying to make history happen, the Panthers are ready to get things started.

"I will say, we will have more energy for this series than any of the three prior," head coach Paul Maurice said. "I am sure that's true for Edmonton as well. The regular season was more of a grind for us than either of the two previous. Then, in each round, there is a bigger build to excitement just because there is a light at the end of the tunnel. … There are no more than seven games left in the season, no matter what. So, you will see a new energy source from both teams in this series."

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Wednesday, June 4: at Edmonton Oilers – 8 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: TNT, Max, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS
  • Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM Channel 220 / App & Streaming 931

Friday, June 6: at Edmonton Oilers – 8 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: TNT, Max, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS
  • Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 92.1 WZZR-FM & 1230 WBZT-AM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM Channel 220 / App & Streaming 931

ARENA WATCH PARTY

It’s time to unleash the big screen.

As it was last year, the party is shifting to Amerant Bank Arena for the Stanley Cup Final.

Doors open at 7 p.m. ahead of the 8 p.m. puck drop for both Games 1 and 2 vs. the Oilers.

Join fellow fans and cheer on the Panthers in a unique and special atmosphere.

Ticket proceeds benefit the Florida Panthers Foundation.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, click HERE.

A SURPRISE FOR SASHA

Aleksander Barkov needs to make some more space on his mantle.

On Monday, the NHL announced that the Panthers superstar captain had not only won his third straight Frank J. Selke Trophy, but also his first King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The Selke Trophy is awarded annually to “to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game,” while the King Clancy is awarded annually “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

Barkov is the first player to ever win both awards in the same season.

“It’s a big honor to get that,” Barkov said. “It’s for something you do off the ice. For me, it’s very important to do that kind of stuff, especially with Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.”

Even more rewarding, Barkov received the trophies in a very special way.

With all of his teammates in the room, Barkov was presented the trophies – first the King Clancy and then the Selke – by patients from Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Since 2019, Barkov has donated $1,600 for every goal he scores and $800 for every assist he produces throughout the regular season and playoffs to the hospital.

“I wasn’t really expecting that,” Barkov smiled. “It was very nicely done.”

Since starting his #BarkovScores4JoeD campaign, he’s donated over $420,000 to the hospital.

“It’s awesome,” teammate Sam Bennett said. “He’s our leader on the ice and he’s our leader off the ice as well. He just sets the perfect example for everyone. Especially for young guys coming in, there’s no better player to look up to than Barky.”

For more on Barkov’s two accolades, click HERE.

BENNETT COMING UP BIG

The hot stick heading into the Stanley Cup Final belongs to Bennett.

Leading the NHL and pacing the Panthers with 10 goals in the playoffs -- four more than his next best teammate -- the grizzled center has scored our times over his last five contests.

Of those 10 goals, seven have come at even strength.

Particularly effective away from home, nine of his goals have been netted on the road.

"I feel good personally, but I try not to think about that,” Bennett said. “My only goal right now is winning the Stanley Cup. If I can put the puck in the net to help our team win, that’s all that matters.”

BOBROVSKY IN THE ZONE

You need your goaltender to be hot come playoff time.

Luckily for the Panthers, Sergei Bobrovsky has been exuding figurative flames.

Manning the crease in all 17 games so far this postseason, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner has posted a 12-5 record with a .912 save percentage and three shutouts.

He also ranks second among all goaltenders with a 2.11 goals-against average.

Getting better and better as the playoffs have rolled along, Bobrovsky has gone 7-2 with a 1.34 goals-against average, .944 save percentage and two shutouts in his last nine starts.

In seven games against the Oilers in last year’s Stanley Cup Final, he surrendered one or fewer goals three times, including making 23 saves in a decisive 2-1 win in Game 7.

“It’s a blessing to be in the Final three years in a row,” Bobrovsky said. “We’re excited about what’s coming. We passed three really good teams. All of them was really good teams. Now, it’s a good challenge in front of us as well.”

CUP FINAL PREVIEW

As always, Goldie and Randy are here to get you ready for the next round!

Check out their preview of the Stanley Cup Final in the video below.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

There’s never a dull moment when Paul Maurice and Matthew Tkachuk are on the mic.

Hear what they had to say while mic’d up during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final.

FROM THE ‘GRAM

How can a sewing machine elicit so much emotion?!

The patch is back, folks.

TIKTOK IN THE TERRITORY

He called it!

@flapanthers

Chuckstadamous on McDavid handshake line moment.

♬ original sound - Florida Panthers

NEW TERRITORY TALK

Aaron Ekblad joined the latest Territory Talk to preview the Stanley Cup Final.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

