What’s Brewing: Stanley Cup Final Starts; Watch Parties at Amerant Bank Arena

Here we go again.

Meeting for the second straight season in the Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers will kick off their series with the Edmonton Oilers with Game 1 at Rogers Place on Wednesday.

A rare occurrence, this is just the 12th time that the same two teams have battled for the Cup in consecutive seasons.

Looking to keep the Stanley Cup in South Florida, the defending champion Panthers have a chance to become the first team to defeat the same opponent in the Cup Final in back-to-back campaigns since the Montreal Canadiens beat the Boston Bruins in both 1977 and 1978.

With Games 1 and 2 in Edmonton, watch parties will be held at Amerant Bank Arena.

Trying to make history happen, the Panthers are ready to get things started.

"I will say, we will have more energy for this series than any of the three prior," head coach Paul Maurice said. "I am sure that's true for Edmonton as well. The regular season was more of a grind for us than either of the two previous. Then, in each round, there is a bigger build to excitement just because there is a light at the end of the tunnel. … There are no more than seven games left in the season, no matter what. So, you will see a new energy source from both teams in this series."

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Wednesday, June 4: at Edmonton Oilers – 8 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : TNT, Max, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS

TNT, Max, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM Channel 220 / App & Streaming 931

Watch Party: Amerant Bank Arena

Friday, June 6: at Edmonton Oilers – 8 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : TNT, Max, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS

TNT, Max, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 92.1 WZZR-FM & 1230 WBZT-AM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM Channel 220 / App & Streaming 931

Watch Party: Amerant Bank Arena

ARENA WATCH PARTY

It’s time to unleash the big screen.

As it was last year, the party is shifting to Amerant Bank Arena for the Stanley Cup Final.

Doors open at 7 p.m. ahead of the 8 p.m. puck drop for both Games 1 and 2 vs. the Oilers.

Join fellow fans and cheer on the Panthers in a unique and special atmosphere.

Ticket proceeds benefit the Florida Panthers Foundation.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, click HERE.

A SURPRISE FOR SASHA

Aleksander Barkov needs to make some more space on his mantle.

On Monday, the NHL announced that the Panthers superstar captain had not only won his third straight Frank J. Selke Trophy, but also his first King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The Selke Trophy is awarded annually to “to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game,” while the King Clancy is awarded annually “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

Barkov is the first player to ever win both awards in the same season.

“It’s a big honor to get that,” Barkov said. “It’s for something you do off the ice. For me, it’s very important to do that kind of stuff, especially with Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.”

Even more rewarding, Barkov received the trophies in a very special way.

With all of his teammates in the room, Barkov was presented the trophies – first the King Clancy and then the Selke – by patients from Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Since 2019, Barkov has donated $1,600 for every goal he scores and $800 for every assist he produces throughout the regular season and playoffs to the hospital.