Playoff Q&A: Nosek talks Stanley Cup, teammates & more!

FORT LAUDERDALE – Another shot at Lord Stanley.

Seven years removed from his last Stanley Cup Final appearance with the Vegas Golden Knights, forward Tomas Nosek will get his second opportunity to potentially lift the Cup.

While the Florida Panthers brought back many players from last year’s Cup-winning squad, Nosek is one of seven players on the team’s playoff roster hoping to secure their first ring.

In some ways, it’s those players that drove the team to a third straight trip to the Cup Final.

“Those new guys who came in, did bring the energy,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “What’s interesting is towards the end [of the regular season], they became our identity.”

Helping the Panthers to an 8-2 record since he drew back into the lineup for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Nosek has recorded three assists, a +5 plus/minus rating, and has already tied his career playoff high of 25 hits.

A big piece of the penalty kill, he’s also helped Florida to a league-best 87.9% success rate in the playoffs.

Following Saturday's practice at Baptist Health IcePlex, I had the chance to talk to the Czech forward about chasing his first Stanley Cup, his Panthers teammates and more.

DARRAGH: What are some initial feelings of being back in the Stanley Cup Final?

NOSEK: It feels pretty good. I think it’s been seven years already. Feels like yesterday, but it’s a good feeling for sure to be back and to be able to play at this stage at this time of the year. I couldn’t ask for anything better.

DARRAGH: You played for the Cup in 2018. Are there different feelings a second time around?

NOSEK: I was just thinking about it yesterday, that this time is totally different. I’m way older and probably smarter too (laughing). I have kids now. It’s a totally different scene. I want to enjoy it way more than I did when I was younger. I was more nervous back then for sure, and now I want to enjoy it. It’s going to be so much fun.

DARRAGH: How does that experience prepare you for this one?

NOSEK: Hopefully good because I lost my first one (laughing). Hopefully I learned a lesson and hopefully it’s the right lesson so this time has a different ending.

DARRAGH: Edmonton has a pretty dynamic power play. As a penalty killer, what’s the key to slowing that down?

NOSEK: Their power play is one of the best in the world, so we can’t give up any easy chances. If you want to give up something, give up an outside shot or from the blue line. Be tight and don’t give up anything from the slot or around the net.