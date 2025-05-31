Bennett, Panthers proving perfect fit heading to 3rd straight Cup Final

Said Maurice, "In the playoffs all the elements of our game are intensified, they're all present, so the best guys can do all things. The very best players can excel in all areas. They can play physical. They can play hard. They can skate. They can drive. They can make plays. They are excited about the opportunity and thus they don't wilt under the pressure or the moment.

"A lot of those guys play a version of that in the regular season. Sam is not far off. He plays pretty similar to that game all year. He plays pretty darn hard. So it's not a major shift for him."

Bennett does it as a center with Tkachuk on his right wing. Their chemistry is easily recognized if you watch them for one shift in the offensive zone. There's a reason for that, Maurice explained.

"Matthew's hands and his IQ and where he puts pucks and all those things lets Sam run a little bit," Maurice said. "I don't mean run around. I mean let's let him get his speed up. That was the thing that was missing before he got here. He got stuck on the wing and he couldn't carry his feet. He's a very fast player. It might be the underrated part of him is how quickly he can get up the ice."

Carter Verhaeghe has been a regular on Bennett's left wing. He said playing with him is predictable, which makes it easy and therefore requires less thinking, allowing the three forwards to play on instinct, using their chemistry to keep constant pressure on the opponent.

They have combined for 46 points (21 goals, 25 assists) in 17 games this postseason, including 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) at even strength.

"He's everything you want in a player," Verhaeghe said of Bennett. "When it's the most important time for your team, when you're chasing a championship, that's when you want to be at your best and be able to perform at your best. He's one of those guys."

Bennett can become an unrestricted free agent after this season. He might be the most coveted of the potential free agent forwards, perhaps even more than Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs, considering his playoff success.

"He just does everything," Panthers forward Brad Marchand said. "He could skate very well. Really good with the puck. Great shot. And then obviously he brings a physical aspect to the game that especially this time of year is, I mean, you can't have enough of it. And those are the guys that make a huge impact on the game when you have to be aware of them physically on the ice and know where they're at, and then at the same time, I mean, he comes up big in those big moments. Just a player you love to have on your team and one you hate the play against."

It wasn't all that long ago that nobody was playing against Bennett when he was with the Flames, that he was watching from the press box, a healthy scratch, wondering if he would ever live up to his potential as the No. 4 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft.

How crazy does that sound now?

"It's a great example of how a player looks so good when he feels good about his game," Maurice said.