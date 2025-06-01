‘It’s a blessing’: Panthers join historic NHL list with 3rd straight trip to Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE – Nothing but excitement in Sunrise.
Set to face-off against the Edmonton Oilers once again, the Florida Panthers will soon be taking the ice in their third straight Stanley Cup Final.
Of course, the defending champs also hope for the same end result.
After defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final in five games, the Panthers became the ninth team in NHL history to reach the Cup Final three years in a row.
Joining elite company, that list includes the Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning.
In the last 40 years, only the two squads from the Sunshine State have accomplished the feat.
"It's a blessing to be in the Final three years in a row,” Sergei Bobrovsky said after Sunday’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex. “We're excited about what's coming. We passed three really good teams. All of them are really good teams. Now, it's a good challenge in front of us as well."