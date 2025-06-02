Florida Panthers Captain Aleksander Barkov Named Winner of 2025 Frank J. Selke and King Clancy Memorial Trophies

SUNRISE, Fla. - The National Hockey League today announced that Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov has been named the winner of both the 2025 Frank J. Selke Trophy, awarded annually “to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game,” and the 2025 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded annually “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

Barkov is the first player in NHL history to win both the Selke Trophy and the King Clancy Trophy in the same NHL season and joins Patrice Bergeron, Ron Francis and Dave Poulin as the fourth player to win both awards at any point in their careers. He was previously awarded the Selke Trophy following the 2020-21 and 2023-24 campaigns. Barkov joins Jere Lehtinen, Pavel Datsyuk, Ron Gainey, Guy Carbonneau and Patrice Bergeron as the sixth player in NHL history to win the award at least three times and becomes the seventh player to win it in consecutive years.

Barkov, 29, led Florida with 51 assists and 34 takeaways, and produced the second-most points (71) on the club in 2024-25. His 56.5% faceoff win percentage ranked ninth among NHLers who took at least 1,000 draws this season, posting a win percentage over 50 percent for the eighth straight campaign.

At five-on-five play this season, Barkov posted a 59.3% shot attempts percentage which ranked fourth among NHL forwards who played in at least 50 games. He averaged 1:31 shorthanded time on ice per game and 15:28 even strength TOI per game. Barkov posted four shorthanded points (1-3-4), one shy of his career high (5 in 2017-18 and 2021-22).

Barkov is the first Florida Panthers player to win the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and joins Pekka Rinne (2021) and Saku Koivu (2007) as the third Finnish-born player to earn the title.

The 6-foot-3, 214-pound native of Tampere, Finland, has partnered with Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital for each NHL season since 2019, donating $1,600 for every goal he scores and $800 for every assist he produces throughout the regular season and playoffs. Since starting the #BarkovScores4JoeD campaign, he has donated over $420,000 to the hospital. Barkov’s monetary contributions to the hospital have helped to expand resources and research opportunities, support programs for patients and their families and access innovative technologies. Additionally, Barkov purchases and donates an annual suite at Amerant Bank Arena to host patients, families, doctors, nurses and staff at Panthers home games throughout the season.

Each NHL team nominated a player for the King Clancy Trophy. The winner was chosen by a selection committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Bettman and former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award.

