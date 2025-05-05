What’s Brewing: Round 2 in Toronto; Decal Day

The next battle has arrived.

Getting through the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference First Round, the Florida Panthers will try to get one step closer to Lord Stanley as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round.

Game 1 action will kick off Monday at Scotiabank Arena at 8 p.m. ET.

“They obviously won the division this year,” defenseman Seth Jones said of the Maple Leafs. “They’re a very talented team, very offensive. We have our work cut out for us.”

A rematch of the 2023 Eastern Conference Second Round, the Panthers will look to replicate the results of their 4-1 series win two seasons ago.

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Monday, May 5: at Toronto Maple Leafs – 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 7: at Toronto Maple Leafs – 7:00 p.m. ET

Friday, May 9: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs – 7:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 11: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs – 7:30 p.m. ET

GAME 1 WATCH PARTY

Join us at Funky Buddha in Oakland Park on Monday for the official Game 1 watch party!

The party will begin 30 minutes prior to the 8:00 p.m. ET puck drop.

Fans can enjoy drink specials, mascot and dance team appearances and more!

DECAL DAY

Get your car in playoff mode!

Stop by FTL War Memorial Wednesday from 8:00-9:30 am on Wednesday to get your car decked out with a Panthers decal.

The first 1,000 cars will receive a FREE official Panthers decal installation.

NOT ONE, BUT TWO

On Saturday, the NHL announced that both Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart were finalists for the Selke Trophy, an award given to the best defensive forward in the league.

Just the fifth time two teammates have been up for the award, the last pair came in 2007-08 with Detroit Red Wings Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg.

“They’re amazing on both sides,” Sergei Bobrovsky said of Barkov and Reinhart. “Reino scored 57 goals last year, and this year he’s a Selke nominee. It does not happen often with the same guy. He can score goals, he can defend, he can do everything. Same with Barky. Barky is so deep. He’s got unbelievable skills all around.”

A finalist for the fourth time in his career (2020-21, 2021-22 and 2023-24), Barkov won the award in 2020-21 and 2023-24.

Likely to contend for the award for many years to come, this is Reinhart’s first time as a finalist after finishing fourth in last year’s voting.

UPCOMING SHOWS

