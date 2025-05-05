Territory Talk: Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Round 2 Preview (Ep. 346)

Check out the latest podcast!

tt 346 16x9
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

Who’s ready for Round 2?

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive preview what should be a thrilling second-round playoff series between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs, including going over some interesting stats, lineup outlooks and much more.

Plus, Doug chats with Panthers defenseman Nate Schmidt.

Highlights include:

  • Panthers, Maple Leafs poised for a juicy series. (1:30)
  • Looking at how Toronto stacks up from top to bottom. (5:20)
  • Bobrovsky vs. Stolarz. (9:00)
  • Florida’s PK will need to stand tall again. (13:30)
  • Doug catches up with Nate Schmidt. (24:20)

Fans can also listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

Fans can also listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

News Feed

NOTEBOOK: Another test for the PK; Marchand vs. the Maple Leafs

Second Round Preview: Panthers vs. Maple Leafs

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Round 2 Schedule Announced 

NOTEBOOK: Selke Teammates Talk; Round 2 starts Monday

Second round of Stanley Cup Playoffs to begin Monday

Bobrovsky set to go up against familiar face in Stolarz in East 2nd Round

Panthers ready for ‘good challenge’ against Maple Leafs in Round 2

Florida Panthers Forwards Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart Named Finalists for the 2024-25 Frank J. Selke Trophy

Territory Talk: Panthers top Tampa Bay, punch ticket to Round 2 (Ep. 345)

Florida Panthers Announce New Multi-Year Partnership with Avis Rental Car Company

RECAP: Panthers 6, Lightning 3

Florida Panthers Advance to Second Round of 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs  

PREVIEW: Panthers take first shot at eliminating Lightning in Game 5

‘He’s been unbelievable for us’: Seth Jones showing up in all scenarios

Territory Talk: Cats win a crazy Game 4 vs. Tampa Bay (Ep. 344)

‘That was huge’: Penalty kill sparked comeback for Panthers in Game 4

RECAP: Panthers 4, Lightning 2

What’s Brewing: Battling in Florida; Game 5 Watch Party