Territory Talk: Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Round 2 Preview (Ep. 346)

Who’s ready for Round 2?
On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive preview what should be a thrilling second-round playoff series between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs, including going over some interesting stats, lineup outlooks and much more.
Plus, Doug chats with Panthers defenseman Nate Schmidt.
Highlights include:
- Panthers, Maple Leafs poised for a juicy series. (1:30)
- Looking at how Toronto stacks up from top to bottom. (5:20)
- Bobrovsky vs. Stolarz. (9:00)
- Florida’s PK will need to stand tall again. (13:30)
- Doug catches up with Nate Schmidt. (24:20)