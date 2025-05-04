Second Round Preview: Panthers vs. Maple Leafs

FORT LAUDERDALE – Just like that, we’re already in Round 2.

For the second time in three years, the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs will go head-to-head in the Eastern Conference Second Round.

“They’re a very talented team, very offensive,” defenseman Seth Jones said of the Maple Leafs. “We have our work cut out for us, but we’ll do the right things the next few days to prepare for that and get ready for Game 1.”

A gentleman’s sweep of the Tampa Bay Lightning in Round 1, the Panthers made quick work of their cross-state rival, winning the heated series in five games.

Another rivalry up north, the Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators in six games to come out on top in the Battle of Ontario.

“Some similarities to our first round,” head coach Paul Maurice said of going from the Lightning to Maple Leafs. “Some high end, elite skill. Good goaltending and good defensive structure for their team. Those things will be the similarities for us that we’ll start with.”

Last meeting in Round 2 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Panthers took down the Maple Leafs in five games on their eventual run to the Stanley Cup Final.

This time around, both teams will take the ice with some familiar and news faces.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the second-round matchup.

THE PLAYOFF BASICS

Panthers (3A): 4-1 | 4-1 over Lightning in Round 1

Maple Leafs (1A): 4-2 | 4-2 over Senators in Round 1

Offense: FLA: 3.80 GF/GP; 25.0% PP | TOR: 3.17 GF/GP; 35.3% PP

Defense: FLA: 2.40 GA/GP; 88.9% PP | TOR: 2.67 GA/GP; 80.0% PK

PLAYOFF ADVANCED NUMBERS (5-ON-5)

Panthers: 49.28 CF%, 60.00 GF%, 51.75 xGF%, 53.16 HDCF%

Maple Leafs: 44.92 CF%, 60.00 GF%, 47.93 xGF%, 44.57 HDCF%

PLAYOFF LEADING SCORERS

Panthers: Sam Reinhart (two goals, four assists), Sam Bennett (three goals, two assists), Matthew Tkachuk (three goals, two assists), Anton Lundell (two goals, three assists), Aleksander Barkov (one goal, four assists), Eetu Luostarinen (one goal, four assists)

Maple Leafs: William Nylander (three goals, six assists), Mitch Marner (one goal, seven assists), Auston Matthews (two goals, five assists), John Tavares (three goals, two assists), Matthew Knies (three goals), Morgan Rielly (two goals, one assist)

Breakdown: It was all hands on deck for the Panthers in Round 1against the Lightning. While Reinhart led the way with six points, five other Panthers also produced at a point-per-game pace in the 4-1 series win. Getting depth scoring, the Panthers saw goals from 10 different players and points from 15. Similarly, the Maple Leafs also had 10 different goal scorers and 17 different point earners in their Round 1 series with the Senators. Racking up nine points, Nylander ranks first on Toronto in goals, points, and is second in assists.

PLAYOFF GOALIE MATCHUP

Panthers: Sergei Bobrovsky (4-1, 2.21 GAA, .901 SV%)

Maple Leafs: Anthony Stolarz (4-2, 2.21 GAA, .901 SV%)

Breakdown: Picking up where he left off in last year’s playoffs, “Playoff Bob” had no shortage of highlight-reel saves in Round 1, stopping 21 high-danger shots. The “fifth penalty-killer,” Bobrovsky made 15 saves while shorthanded against one of the league’s best power plays in Tampa Bay. The 36-year-old also recorded his fourth career postseason shutout in Game 2. A familiar face between the pipes on the other end, Stolarz has carried his career season into the postseason. Making 33 and 28 saves in Game 1 and 2 against the Senators, respectively, Stolarz helped the Maple Leafs jump out to an early series lead. Clinching in an intense Game 6 on the road, the former Panthers netminder posted 23 saves and a .913 save percentage in the 4-2 win to eliminate the Senators.

PLAYOFF X-FACTOR

Panthers: There’s not a more important time for special teams, and the Panthers penalty kill was a major factor in their Round 1 win over the Lightning. Carrying an 88.9% success rate into Round 2, the PK unit stopped 16 straight opportunities, including a five-minute major in Game 4 to keep it a one-goal game. Limiting pressure while shorthanded, the Panthers only allowed six high-danger chances and 17 shots in 18 trips for Tampa Bay.

Maple Leafs: As good as the penalty kill has been for the Panthers, the power play has been clicking just as much for the Maple Leafs. Cashing in at a 35.3% rate against the Senators, the Maple Leafs had four different goal scorers on the man advantage in Round 1, with Knies and Tavares each sounding the horn twice. Able to close in and strike, the Maple Leafs produced 23 high-danger chances in Round 1 while at 5-on-4.

REGULAR SEASON

The Panthers are going to hope they can replicate their regular-season results against the Maple Leafs.

In four meetings, Florida went 3-1-0, outscoring Toronto 13-7.

With five points each in the season series, the “Sams” (Bennett and Reinhart) led the Panthers in scoring.

Meeting for the first time on Nov. 27 at Amerant Bank Arena, a three-point performance from Carter Verhaeghe propelled the Panthers to a 5-1 win. A bit closer in the next meeting, Bennett found the back of the net twice in a 3-2 win on March 13 in Toronto.

Getting one back in Toronto, three unanswered goals from the Maple Leafs capped off a 3-2 win on April 2.

Closing out the season series on April 8 in Florida, third period goals from Eetu Luostarinen and Verhaeghe gave the Panthers a 3-1 win.

SECOND ROUND SCHEDULE

Game 1 | Panthers at Maple Leafs | Monday, May 5 at 8 p.m. ET. | Scotiabank Arena | ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 2 | Panthers at Maple Leafs | Wednesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. ET. | Scotiabank Arena | ESPN, TVAS

Game 3 | Maple Leafs at Panthers | Friday, May 9 at TBD | Amerant Bank Arena | TBD

Game 4 | Maple Leafs at Panthers | Sunday, May 11 at TBD | Amerant Bank Arena | TBD

Game 5* | Panthers at Maple Leafs | Wednesday, May 14 at TBD | Scotiabank Arena | TBD

Game 6* | Maple Leafs at Panthers | Friday, May 16 at TBD | Amerant Bank Arena | TBD

Game 7* | Panthers at Maple Leafs | Sunday, May 18 at TBD | Scotiabank Arena | TBD

*If necessary

KEY QUOTES

“Their (Toronto) top guys really thrive with time and space, and when they get power plays and executing there, so it's going to be something that we look to be great in and every aspect of that going forward.” – Seth Jones on what he wants to carry over from Round 1 into Round 2

“He's a good goalie and it's going to be a good challenge for us.” – Sergei Bobrovsky on former teammate and current Maple Leaf goaltender Anthony Stolarz

“We've got enough depth, and we play a bit more of a grinding game and you can win on the road with that game.” – Paul Maurice on what has made the team successful on the road

PANTHERS PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe – Aleksander Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer – Nico Sturm – Jesper Boqvist

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Seth Jones

Niko Mikkola – Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis – Nate Schmidt

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

MAPLE LEAFS PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Forwards

Matthew Knies – Auston Matthews – Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty – John Tavares – William Nylander

Bobby McMann – Pontus Holmberg – Max Domi

Steven Lorentz – Scott Laughton – Calle Jarnkrok

Defensemen

Jake McCabe – Chris Tanev

Morgan Rielly – Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit – Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Goaltenders

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll