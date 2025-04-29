‘He’s been unbelievable for us’: Seth Jones showing up in all scenarios

Only Gustav Forsling (1:33 left) and Matthew Tkachuk (0:05 left) scored later.

Additionally, the two goals between Aaron Ekblad and Jones 11 seconds apart marked the fastest two goals by defensemen for one team in Stanley Cup Playoffs history.

A crucial win for the Panthers before heading back to Tampa Bay for Game 5 on Wednesday, No. 4 provided more than just the go-ahead goal.

Logging a game-high 26:16 minutes of ice time, the blueliner was also on the ice for 3:19 on the penalty kill, with much of that time coming on a dangerous five-minute man advantage for Tampa Bay early in the third period.

“He’s been unbelievable for us,” captain Aleksander Barkov said. “We knew he was a great defenseman before he came here but seeing it from this close every single day in practice and in the games, what he is doing and how much he is helping us is amazing. It was a huge goal there at the end and it was well deserved.”

Acquired at the trade deadline, Jones is only getting better in the new system and has showed his versatility on both the power play and penalty kill.

“He’s a great guy,” said forward Eetu Luostarinen, who was on the ice for Jones’ goal in Game 4. “He fit right in. On the ice, he’s done it all so far. He can make plays. He’s good with the puck. Obviously, he helps out with the PK, too, so it’s been a huge add for our team.”

In 21 regular-season games after being picked up by the Panthers, Jones tallied nine points (two goals, seven assists) while averaging 24:55 minutes of ice time per tilt.

Carrying his big minutes and steady play over into the playoffs, Jones is averaging a team-high 25:29 minutes of ice time, ranks second on the team in blocked shots (seven) and plus/minus rating (+3), and has recorded two points (goal, assist) through four games.

Of all the things that make the 6-foot-4 defenseman effective, the range Jones can cover might top the list.

“His range and ability to get from the middle of the ice to the boards, and boards to the middle of the ice,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the effectiveness of Jones. “He can move the puck, he can skate, but that range along with (Niko) Mikkola just on size alone to be able to close gaps. Our entire defensive game is built off that concept, so it fits right in.”

As much as Jones has helped the Panthers, the fans have provided the blueliner with a boost as well.

“The fans were great, they were great last game, and they were great tonight,” Jones said of the crowd following Game 4. “That energy, that momentum really helps us, especially when the game may not be going our way or its kind of a 50/50 play, we need that energy.”

With a chance to help the Panthers punch their ticket to Round 2, Jones will look to stay sharp in Game 5 against Tampa Bay at Amalie Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

