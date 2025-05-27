What’s Brewing: Panthers push for Cup Final; Game 5 Watch Parties in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE – One more win.

Missing out on their first chance to advance, the Florida Panthers suffered a 3-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

“We need to return to our game,” defenseman Uvis Balinskis said after the loss. “We tried to do a little extra today. If we get back to our game, we’ll be alright."

Still leading 3-1 in the series and looking to close out the Hurricanes to reach their third straight Stanley Cup Final, the Panthers will now fly to Raleigh for Game 5 on Wednesday.

Winning twice at Lenovo Center already, the Cats are confident they can get the job done.

“I don't think we made them uncomfortable enough,” said forward Evan Rodrigues. “We'll look to bounce back tomorrow and try to take it to them.”

THE GAMES

Wednesday, May 28: at Carolina Hurricanes – 8 p.m. ET

Radio: 560 WQAM (DADE/BROWARD); 92.1 WZZR-FM (PALM BEACH); 100.3 WCTH (FLORIDA KEYS); 101.7 WCZR (TREASURE COAST); Panthers App; SiriusXM Channel 220 / App & Streaming 931

Friday, May 30: vs. Carolina Hurricanes – 8 p.m. ET (if necessary)

Radio: 560 WQAM (DADE/BROWARD); 92.1 WZZR-FM (PALM BEACH); 100.3 WCTH (FLORIDA KEYS); 101.7 WCZR (TREASURE COAST); Panthers App; SiriusXM Channel 220 / App & Streaming 931

Sunday, June 1: at Carolina Hurricanes – 8 p.m. ET (if necessary)

Radio: 560 WQAM (DADE/BROWARD); 92.1 WZZR-FM & 1230 WBZT-AM (PALM BEACH); 100.3 WCTH (FLORIDA KEYS); 101.7 WCZR (TREASURE COAST); Panthers App; SiriusXM Channel 220 / App & Streaming 931

GAME 5 WATCH PARTIES

Two ways to party!

Join fellow Panthers fans for the official Eastern Conference Final Game 5 Watch Party at both the FTL War Memorial and Baptist Health IcePlex on Wednesday!

Doors will open to the War Memorial Auditorium at 7 p.m., followed by a DJ, 7:30 p.m. pregame show, and an 8 p.m. puck drop.

Fans can skate while watching the game at the Baptist Health IcePlex!

Watch parties will feature mascot appearances, giveaways, and more while watching the game on the BIG screens at both venues. No ticket necessary and all ages welcome!

For more information, click HERE.

ROCKING ON THE ROAD

Comfortable in the chaos.

While some teams feel the pressure of an opposing crowd, the Panthers thrive in the atmosphere.

Owning a 7-2 record on the road in this year’s playoffs, including four straight wins between the Second Round and Eastern Conference Final, the Panthers outscored their opponents 18-11 in opposing barns.

On special teams, the team ranks first on the power play with an incredible 45.8% clip while on the road. Getting it done while down a man as well, the Panthers penalty kill ranks second, with an 86.2% success rate.

“We want to play the same way at home and on the road, but being on the road, I think things are simpler,” said forward Carter Verhaeghe. “We try and play a simple game. We know what to expect, they're going to come out hard.”

WINTER CLASSIC

Get ready for outdoor hockey in Miami!

On Tuesday, the NHL revealed the 2026 Winter Classic logo for the first-ever outdoor game in Florida between the Panthers and New York Rangers on January 2, 2026.

General public tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. ET.

For more information, click HERE.

Hear Jonah Gadjovich and head coach Paul Maurice mic’d up during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Hurricanes.