National Hockey League & Florida Panthers Announce 2026 NHL Winter Classic Tickets Available on Wednesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. (ET)

SUNRISE, Fla. – The National Hockey League (NHL) announced today that tickets for the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic outdoor game featuring the Florida Panthers hosting the New York Rangers at loanDepot Park will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. (ET). The Panthers vs. Rangers matchup will be the first-ever NHL outdoor regular season game in Florida.

Fans can purchase tickets to the NHL Winter Classic starting Wednesday, June 4, at 10 a.m. (ET), via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

This game will mark the southernmost outdoor matchup in NHL history and the first-ever NHL regular-season outdoor game for the Panthers.

The NHL Winter Classic continues the tradition the League established in 2008 of hosting a regular-season outdoor game near the turn of the calendar year. It will be the 17th NHL Winter Classic and the 44th NHL regular-season outdoor game overall. Scheduled for Jan. 2, 2026, the event will make Florida the 19th U.S. state to host an outdoor game. A complete history of NHL regular-season outdoor games can be found here.

Fans can sign up for news and updates on the 2026 NHL Winter Classic here or visit FloridaPanthers.com/WinterClassic.

