‘It’s a community’: Bublé, Bosa brothers and more join Panthers on the Prowl

Zito might have made his career in hockey, but this new venture must grow beyond it.

“It’s a community thing,” Zito said. “Cancer doesn’t target. It affects everybody.”

Inspired by Chicago's famous Cows on Parade, each donor to Panthers on the Prowl will receive a blank life-sized panther sculpture to effectively design in any way they’d like to.

With many panthers sold and more on the way -- both by celebrity donors and everyday heroes -- the campaign will culminate with a big event at a Panthers game next season.

Following the event, the plan is for these sculptures to be displayed in key locations across South Florida to inspire strength, resilience and the ongoing united effort to defeat cancer.

“They’re excited,” Zito said of the early donors. “They’re saying, ‘When can I display it? When can I show it?' That, to me, is almost like a big circular process. People want to help, they want to contribute, we’re raising money, we’re doing some good, and we’re pulling people together. It’s fun and there’s creativity. It’s not all dark and dire. It’s really special.”

Just as the Panthers fight in the NHL, these panthers will help the fight against cancer.

With the ultimate goal of raising $1 million to fight cancer, proceeds will help the American Cancer Society’s mission of improving the lives of those battling cancer and their families to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.

Just as cancer can affect anyone, anyone can also help fight back against it.

“It’s fulfilling,” Zito said of joining the prowl. “You’re thinking, ‘I hope people will want to buy into this.’ Then all of the sudden, there’s an overwhelming swell of support. There’s a range of emotions that comes with it. It’s a special event and I feel lucky to be a part of it.”

Just as he sells players on playing for the Panthers, Zito is now pitching the prowl.

And if there’s someone out there that isn’t on board just yet, there’s an easy explanation.

To take some creative licensing with one of Bublé’s famous lyrics.

They just haven’t met him yet.

To purchase a panther or for more information, click HERE.