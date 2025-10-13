What’s Brewing: Panthers hit the road; Watch parties return

Showing the depth early on, the Panthers had six different goal scorers in the win.

“We’re so deep in here, so close in here,” said forward Mackie Samoskevich. “Really proud of the guys kind of bearing down and stepping up.”

THE GAMES

Monday, Oct. 13: Philadelphia Flyers - 7 p.m. ET

TV: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL app; SiriusXM 91 / App & Streaming 931

560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL app; SiriusXM 91 / App & Streaming 931 **Cats on Tap**

Wednesday, Oct. 15: Detroit Red Wings - 7 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, HBO MAX

TNT, HBO MAX Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL App; SiriusXM 222 / App & Streaming 931

104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL App; SiriusXM 222 / App & Streaming 931 **Cats on Tap**

Thursday, Oct. 16: New Jersey Devils - 7 p.m. ET

TV: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL App; SiriusXM 221 / App & Streaming 931

104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL App; SiriusXM 221 / App & Streaming 931 **Watch Party**

Saturday, Oct. 18: Buffalo Sabres - 1 p.m. ET

TV: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL App; SiriusXM 221 / App & Streaming 931

104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL App; SiriusXM 221 / App & Streaming 931 **Cats on Tap**

GERONIMOS WATCH PARTY

The first party of the season is upon us!

Join fellow Panthers fans on Thursday at Geronimos in Davie to watch the Panthers take on the Devils.

The watch party starts 30 minutes ahead of puck drop, so arrive early to grab a seat.

For more information, visit FloridaPanthers.com/CatsOnTap.

GADJOVICH EXTENDED

Jonah Gadjovich isn’t going anywhere.

On Sunday, the team announced that the physical forward inked a two year extension to stay in South Florida through 2027-28.

“Jonah has become an integral part of our locker room and a strong contributor for our group on the ice,” said President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito. “He possesses a fearless attitude and unrelenting competitiveness, and we are excited for Jonah to continue with us in South Florida.”

In the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Gadjovich recorded three points (2G, 1A) and 63 hits in 16 games including a goal in Game 7 of Round 2 at Toronto.

Through three games this season, he’s tied for first on the Panthers with 11 hits.

"I come to the rink every day and have a lot of fun,” Gadjovich said. “I just love this group of guys. ... My biggest thing is I don't want to play anywhere else. I want to stay here. I want to be with this group."