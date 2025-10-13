What’s Brewing: Panthers hit the road; Watch parties return

By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE - Wheels up.

After sweeping their season-opening homestand, the Florida Panthers are heading north for a five-game road trip with a 3-0-0 record in tow.

“We’re excited to get on the road,” said defenseman Seth Jones. “You kind of get to hang out with the guys a little bit more. That should be a lot of fun.”

Earning their third straight win to start the season, the Panthers defeated the Ottawa Senators on Saturday by a score of 6-2.

Showing the depth early on, the Panthers had six different goal scorers in the win.

“We’re so deep in here, so close in here,” said forward Mackie Samoskevich. “Really proud of the guys kind of bearing down and stepping up.”

Continue reading to see what’s in store this week for the Panthers.

THE GAMES

Monday, Oct. 13: Philadelphia Flyers - 7 p.m. ET

  • TV: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV
  • Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL app; SiriusXM 91 / App & Streaming 931
  • **Cats on Tap**

Wednesday, Oct. 15: Detroit Red Wings - 7 p.m. ET

  • TV: TNT, HBO MAX
  • Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL App; SiriusXM 222 / App & Streaming 931
  • **Cats on Tap**

Thursday, Oct. 16: New Jersey Devils - 7 p.m. ET

  • TV: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV
  • Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL App; SiriusXM 221 / App & Streaming 931
  • **Watch Party**

Saturday, Oct. 18: Buffalo Sabres - 1 p.m. ET

  • TV: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV
  • Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL App; SiriusXM 221 / App & Streaming 931
  • **Cats on Tap**

GERONIMOS WATCH PARTY

The first party of the season is upon us!

Join fellow Panthers fans on Thursday at Geronimos in Davie to watch the Panthers take on the Devils.

The watch party starts 30 minutes ahead of puck drop, so arrive early to grab a seat.

For more information, visit FloridaPanthers.com/CatsOnTap.

GADJOVICH EXTENDED

Jonah Gadjovich isn’t going anywhere.

On Sunday, the team announced that the physical forward inked a two year extension to stay in South Florida through 2027-28.

“Jonah has become an integral part of our locker room and a strong contributor for our group on the ice,” said President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito. “He possesses a fearless attitude and unrelenting competitiveness, and we are excited for Jonah to continue with us in South Florida.”

In the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Gadjovich recorded three points (2G, 1A) and 63 hits in 16 games including a goal in Game 7 of Round 2 at Toronto.

Through three games this season, he’s tied for first on the Panthers with 11 hits.

"I come to the rink every day and have a lot of fun,” Gadjovich said. “I just love this group of guys. ... My biggest thing is I don't want to play anywhere else. I want to stay here. I want to be with this group."

Jonah Gadjovich signs a two-year extension with the Panthers!

MILESTONE WATCH

  • Seth Jones is one goal away from 100th NHL goal
  • Sergei Bobrovsky is one shutout away from 50th NHL shutout
  • Anton Lundell is two assists away from 100th NHL assist
  • Anton Lundell is two games away from 300th NHL game
  • Evan Rodrigues is three goals away from 100th NHL goal
  • Jeff Petry is four goals away from 100th NHL goal
  • Gustav Forsling is five points away from 200th NHL point
  • Sam Reinhart is five goals away from 300th NHL goal

