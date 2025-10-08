Boqvist playing ‘fast, simple, and hard’ for Panthers

“The two points are the most important,” Boqvist said on the goal. “It’s always nice to help out either way, right? Always a good feeling for the confidence.”

Logging 10:38 of ice time in the first game of the season, Boqvist racked up four hits to go along with sounding the goal horn.

Only A.J. Greer had more hits with five.

"I love playing with him,” said Boqvist’s linemate Mackie Samoskevich. “He’s a great dude.”

Playing alongside Samoskevich and Evan Rodrigues, the speed of the line can’t be missed.

“With Mackie and Jesper’s speed down the wings, it's a fun couple of players to play with and just try to hit them and stride and let them do the thing,” Rodrigues said of the line.

Per NaturalStatTrick, the line created nine chances in 8:19 of 5-on-5 play.

“Me and Roddy (Rodrigues) just try to keep up with Samo (Samoskevich),” Boqvist laughed. “I feel like even last year when we got some games together, we played well and we tried to keep it fast, simple, and hard. When it’s time to do stuff, we will, but it’s fast, simple, and hard.”

Sticking to the fast, simple, and hard mindset, Boqvist enters the 2025-26 season after a career- best campaign last year.

Appearing in 78 games and finding the back of the net 12 times, both career-highs, the speedy Swede tied his career best of 23 points.

Showing the Panther style of play each night, Boqvist also ranked second on the team with 191 hits, behind Greer’s 222.

Bringing more and more physicality, Boqvist’s previous season-high in hits was 71.

“It fits who I am and what I want to do too,” Boqvist said on the team’s style and his play complementing each other. “I feel like I have more room to grow too.”

Between the speed, skill, and hard work, it could be another year of upward trajectory for No. 70.

“They have speed and hand skills, and they work hard,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the line. “Those guys grind.”

Looking to build upon their 1-0-0 start, Boqvist and the Panthers will take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at Amerant Bank Arena at 7 p.m. ET.

