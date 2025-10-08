Boqvist playing ‘fast, simple, and hard’ for Panthers

GettyImages-2239842915 (1)
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE - A season opener to smile about.

After starting the season off with the raising of the 2025 Stanley Cup champions banner to the rafters of Amerant Bank Arena, the happiness continued for the Florida Panthers after the puck dropped for game one of 82.

With the score tied 2-2 in the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks, forward Jesper Boqvist batted in the go-ahead goal at the 9:40 mark, a clutch score that would go on to hold up as the eventual game-winner.

The goal brought smiles and celebrations both on the ice and in the sellout crowd.

“The two points are the most important,” Boqvist said on the goal. “It’s always nice to help out either way, right? Always a good feeling for the confidence.”

Logging 10:38 of ice time in the first game of the season, Boqvist racked up four hits to go along with sounding the goal horn.

Only A.J. Greer had more hits with five.

"I love playing with him,” said Boqvist’s linemate Mackie Samoskevich. “He’s a great dude.”

Playing alongside Samoskevich and Evan Rodrigues, the speed of the line can’t be missed.

“With Mackie and Jesper’s speed down the wings, it's a fun couple of players to play with and just try to hit them and stride and let them do the thing,” Rodrigues said of the line.

Per NaturalStatTrick, the line created nine chances in 8:19 of 5-on-5 play.

“Me and Roddy (Rodrigues) just try to keep up with Samo (Samoskevich),” Boqvist laughed. “I feel like even last year when we got some games together, we played well and we tried to keep it fast, simple, and hard. When it’s time to do stuff, we will, but it’s fast, simple, and hard.”

Sticking to the fast, simple, and hard mindset, Boqvist enters the 2025-26 season after a career- best campaign last year.

Appearing in 78 games and finding the back of the net 12 times, both career-highs, the speedy Swede tied his career best of 23 points.

Showing the Panther style of play each night, Boqvist also ranked second on the team with 191 hits, behind Greer’s 222.

Bringing more and more physicality, Boqvist’s previous season-high in hits was 71.

“It fits who I am and what I want to do too,” Boqvist said on the team’s style and his play complementing each other. “I feel like I have more room to grow too.”

Between the speed, skill, and hard work, it could be another year of upward trajectory for No. 70.

“They have speed and hand skills, and they work hard,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the line. “Those guys grind.”

Looking to build upon their 1-0-0 start, Boqvist and the Panthers will take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at Amerant Bank Arena at 7 p.m. ET.

To get tickets, click HERE.

News Feed

STAT PACK: Lundell posts career-high mark in win over Blackhawks

RECAP: Panthers 3, Blackhawks 2

PREVIEW: Panthers raise banner, kick off 2025-26 campaign

What’s Brewing: Panthers start 2025-26 season

Florida Panthers Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Noah Gregor on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

‘It’s a beautiful feeling’: Panthers enjoy family atmosphere at 2025 Ring Ceremony

Florida Panthers Receive 2025 Stanley Cup Championship Rings

RECAP: Panthers 7, Lightning 0

PREVIEW: Panthers host Lightning in preseason finale

Florida Panthers Claim Forward Cole Schwindt Off Waivers

Hispanic Excellence: Wellness, Sports, & Entertainment

RECAP: Lightning 5, Panthers 2

BLOG: Samoskevich recaps day at Universal Studios

PREVIEW: Panthers set to deploy top players in battle with Lightning 

Florida Panthers Kick Off 13th Season of ‘Heroes Among Us’ Program with BioStem Technologies as New Presenting Partner

Florida Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 29 Players

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Niko Mikkola on an Eight-Year Contract Extension