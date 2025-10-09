Florida Panthers Announce 2025-26 Radio Network Presented by Baptist Health

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today the 2025-26 Panthers Radio Network presented by Baptist Health.

All throughout the season, Panthers games can be heard across the Panthers Radio Network in Miami Dade and Broward County, Palm Beach, the Treasure Coast and the Florida Keys.

Audacy’s 104.3 WQAM (WQAM-FM) (Dade/Broward) will be broadcasting the Panthers’ 82 regular-season games and playoff contests.

New for this season in Palm Beach, Panthers hockey will air on Good Karma Broadcasting’s ESPN West Palm 106.3 FM. Throughout the Treasure Coast, Panthers games will continue to broadcast on “Real Radio” 101.7 WCZR-FM and in the Keys, on Florida Keys Media's WCTH-FM Thunder Country 100.3. For the eleventh season, the broadcast team of play-by-play announcer Doug Plagens and color analyst Bill Lindsay will call the action.

All stations in the Panthers Radio Network will feature interviews and segments with Panthers personalities including players and management. In addition to the Panthers Radio Network, Plagens’ and Lindsay’s broadcasts of all games can be heard at FloridaPanthers.com, the Florida Panthers GameDay Mobile App, Audacy.com, SiriusXM satellite radio and channel 931 on the SiriusXM Mobile App.

Listeners can tune in to 104.3 WQAM in Miami on air and nationwide on the Audacy app and website. Fans can also connect with the station on social media via X, Facebook and Instagram.

For full station information, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/Radio.

