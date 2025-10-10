NOTEBOOK: Panthers off to good start; New faces fitting in

Suffocating on defense, a trait the team has shown in their past two Cup runs, the Panthers held the Flyers to just five shots in the third period.

Through six periods of play, the team has only allowed double-digits shots in one period and has allowed six or less in four frames.

“I think we’ve been controlling the games, but it’s been one-goal games,” Gustav Forsling said of the team’s play. I like what we’ve been doing so far. I think we bring a lot of energy into the games and we control them.”

Another test in town on Saturday, the Panthers will now host the Ottawa Senators, who are coming off a 5-4 come from behind win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

NEW FACES FITTING IN

It did not take long for forward Luke Kunin and defenseman Jeff Petry to fit right in with the defending champs.

“We're very comfortable with our system, and how we need to play,” said Marchand. “Even the new guys that have come in, have fit very seamlessly in that, and have caught on very quickly.”

Catching on quickly, the two first-year Panthers have already played a role on both sides of the ice.

Both with two blocked shots in the win on Thursday, their efforts were also rewarded in the offensive zone with each dishing out an assist.

"It's been great,” Kunin said of his experience with the Panthers so far. “Just trying to get more comfortable each and every game - run my routes and read off my teammates. I think our line is doing a good job of that and just want to keep building."

KULIKOV UPDATE

The Panthers are still awaiting an update on defenseman Dmitry Kulikov, who left in the second period of Thursday’s game with an upper-body injury.

“Still getting looked at,” Maurice said on Friday.

Steady and reliable on the blue line, Kulikov logged 13:46 in the season opener and 7:47 against the Flyers before exiting.

In his 17th season in the NHL and 10th with the Panthers, Kulikov is coming off a 70 game season where he recorded 13 points (4G, 9A), +12 plus/minus rating, 71 blocked shots and 114 hits.