NOTEBOOK: Panthers off to good start; New faces fitting in

By Rob Darragh
FORT LAUDERDALE - Back in the swing of things.

With a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at Amerant Bank Arena, the Florida Panthers improved to 2-0-0 on the season.

Over the last 30 years in the NHL, they are just the sixth reigning Stanley Cup champion to win their first two games out of the gate.

“That's the right way to win,” Brad Marchand said after the game. “Obviously, we're getting a lot of opportunities and we can score more goals, but I think we're more concerned about the defensive side of it and making sure that we don't allow many.”

Tied at 1-1 in the third period, Marchand put the Panthers on top with a long range wrist shot from the top of the circle at 2:19, with that long strike holding up as the eventual game-winner.

Marchand makes it 2-1 in the third period.

Suffocating on defense, a trait the team has shown in their past two Cup runs, the Panthers held the Flyers to just five shots in the third period.

Through six periods of play, the team has only allowed double-digits shots in one period and has allowed six or less in four frames.

“I think we’ve been controlling the games, but it’s been one-goal games,” Gustav Forsling said of the team’s play. I like what we’ve been doing so far. I think we bring a lot of energy into the games and we control them.”

Another test in town on Saturday, the Panthers will now host the Ottawa Senators, who are coming off a 5-4 come from behind win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

To get tickets, click HERE.

NEW FACES FITTING IN

It did not take long for forward Luke Kunin and defenseman Jeff Petry to fit right in with the defending champs.

“We're very comfortable with our system, and how we need to play,” said Marchand. “Even the new guys that have come in, have fit very seamlessly in that, and have caught on very quickly.”

Catching on quickly, the two first-year Panthers have already played a role on both sides of the ice.

Both with two blocked shots in the win on Thursday, their efforts were also rewarded in the offensive zone with each dishing out an assist.

"It's been great,” Kunin said of his experience with the Panthers so far. “Just trying to get more comfortable each and every game - run my routes and read off my teammates. I think our line is doing a good job of that and just want to keep building."

KULIKOV UPDATE

The Panthers are still awaiting an update on defenseman Dmitry Kulikov, who left in the second period of Thursday’s game with an upper-body injury.

“Still getting looked at,” Maurice said on Friday.

Steady and reliable on the blue line, Kulikov logged 13:46 in the season opener and 7:47 against the Flyers before exiting.

In his 17th season in the NHL and 10th with the Panthers, Kulikov is coming off a 70 game season where he recorded 13 points (4G, 9A), +12 plus/minus rating, 71 blocked shots and 114 hits.

