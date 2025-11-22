Territory Talk: Injuries, NHL debuts & more! (Ep. 376)

By Doug Plagens & Jameson Olive

The Florida Panthers are starting to find their groove.

Even with injuries continuing to pile up, the defending Stanley Cup champions have won five of their last seven games and are on the cusp of a playoff spot with a 11-8-1 record.

On this episode, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive talk about the current state of the team, discuss some o the recent injuries, reflect on Jack Devine’s NHL debut and more.

Highlights include:

  • Panthers finding their groove during homestand. (1:00)
  • Injury updates! (12:20)
  • Devine looks solid in NHL debut. (18:30)
  • Looking at the road ahead for Florida. (27:00)

Fans can also listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

