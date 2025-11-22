Territory Talk: Injuries, NHL debuts & more! (Ep. 376)

The Florida Panthers are starting to find their groove.

Even with injuries continuing to pile up, the defending Stanley Cup champions have won five of their last seven games and are on the cusp of a playoff spot with a 11-8-1 record.

On this episode, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive talk about the current state of the team, discuss some o the recent injuries, reflect on Jack Devine’s NHL debut and more.

Highlights include: