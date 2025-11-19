Fanatics and NHL Unveil Uniforms for Historic 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic

SUNRISE, Fla. – The National Hockey League (NHL) and Fanatics, the authentic outfitter of the NHL, today unveiled the Discover NHL Winter Classic uniforms to be worn when the reigning two-time Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers face off against the New York Rangers on Jan. 2, 2026 at loanDepot Park in Miami. The matchup will make NHL history as the southernmost outdoor matchup in League history and will mark the 17th NHL Winter Classic since the tradition began in 2008.

The Panthers NHL Winter Classic uniform pays homage to Florida’s hockey history and local military ties. The jersey features a vintage take on the original “leaping panther” crest, executed with felt and chain stitching that evoke hockey’s traditional craftsmanship. The same craftsmanship is apparent in the shoulder patch of the jersey. The jersey's design, which includes decorative stitching with chevrons, is inspired in part by South Florida's military heritage. Lastly, the jersey’s rear hem loop features the silhouette of the Panthers' rat, honoring the team’s beloved and long-standing tradition of throwing rats onto the ice after home victories.

The jerseys and additional NHL Winter Classic merchandise including team apparel, headwear and more will be available beginning Thursday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. (ET) online at FlaTeamShop.com and in store at Pantherland. Below are special store hours for fans to shop:

Pantherland at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise

Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET). Reopens at 6 p.m. through end of Panthers vs. Devils game

Nov. 22 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Reopens at 6 p.m. through end of Panthers vs. Oilers game

Pantherland at Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale

Nov. 20-23 from 10 a.m. (ET) to 8 p.m. (ET)

A limited number of tickets to the game are still available via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL®.

The NHL Winter Classic continues the tradition the League established in 2008 of hosting a regular-season outdoor game near the turn of the calendar year. The Panthers-Rangers matchup will be the first-ever NHL outdoor game staged in the Sunshine State and the first of two scheduled for the 2025-26 season to celebrate the explosive growth of hockey in Florida over the last three decades.

Live coverage of the NHL Winter Classic will begin on Jan. 2, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET on TNT in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada. The NHL’s international broadcast partners will deliver the game to fans around the world. A full list of media partners by country is available here.