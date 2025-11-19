‘Something I’ve been working a long time for’: Devine set to make NHL debut

devine 16x9
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – One of the ultimate feelings a hockey player can have.

The first NHL game.

Getting called up from the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday, forward prospect Jack Devine is expected to make his NHL debut for the Florida Panthers on Thursday against the New Jersey Devils at Amerant Bank Arena.

“It felt amazing,” Devine said of getting the call. “It was something I’ve been working a long time for and just grateful for the opportunity to be here.”

Never knowing when the call might come can bring even more excitement to the moment.

“I was on the phone with my mom after practice and stopping to get a coffee,” Devine said when asked how he recieved the big news. “Then I got a call from Mr. Zito (Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito) and he let me know. I was very excited and let my parents know quickly after that.”

In his first full pro season, the 2022 seventh-round draft pick (221st overall) is off to a hot start.

Through 13 games with the Checkers this season, Devine has notched 12 points (6G, 6A), a +5 plus/minus rating, and three game winning goals.

“He’s very bright,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Devine. “He reads the game exceptional. Also, good hands, competitive, quiet.”

After racking up 163 points (57G, 106A) and two National Championships at the University of Denver, the 22-year-old made his pro debut last season in Charlotte.

Appearing in three regular season games, Devine recorded two assists before putting up five points (2G, 3A) during the team’s Calder Cup Final run.

Coming up with some familiarity with the system and group, Devine got his first taste of a Panthers training camp in September.

“I think it helps a lot,” Devine said of training camp helping with comfortability with the Panthers. “It was my first training camp here in September, and these guys were great there, and honestly, throughout the organization, they always tell you that everyone's important, no matter what league you're in. I think that's always a great reminder, so when you do come up here, it's kind of like one big family.”

While the lineup has yet to be determined, Devine ran through rushes on the fourth line with Luke Kunin and Noah Gregor in Wednesday’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex.

For tickets to see Devine’s NHL debut, click here.

