‘Something I’ve been working a long time for’: Devine set to make NHL debut

FORT LAUDERDALE – One of the ultimate feelings a hockey player can have.

The first NHL game.

Getting called up from the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday, forward prospect Jack Devine is expected to make his NHL debut for the Florida Panthers on Thursday against the New Jersey Devils at Amerant Bank Arena.

“It felt amazing,” Devine said of getting the call. “It was something I’ve been working a long time for and just grateful for the opportunity to be here.”

Never knowing when the call might come can bring even more excitement to the moment.

“I was on the phone with my mom after practice and stopping to get a coffee,” Devine said when asked how he recieved the big news. “Then I got a call from Mr. Zito (Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito) and he let me know. I was very excited and let my parents know quickly after that.”

In his first full pro season, the 2022 seventh-round draft pick (221st overall) is off to a hot start.

Through 13 games with the Checkers this season, Devine has notched 12 points (6G, 6A), a +5 plus/minus rating, and three game winning goals.