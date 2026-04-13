Florida Panthers Announce Third Annual Panthers Team Awards Recipients at Fan Appreciation Night

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced the recipients of the third annual Panthers Team Awards in a pregame ceremony this evening ahead of their matchup against the New York Rangers at Amerant Bank Arena. Forwards Luke Kunin and Brad Marchand and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky each took home an honor.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was voted by Panthers fans as the recipient of the Fan Choice Award.

Bobrovsky, 37, notched his 200th regular season win with Florida on March 24 vs. the Seattle Kraken and became the 18th NHL goalie, and first Russian-born netminder, to backstop in 800 career games on March 17 vs. the Vancouver Canucks. The two-time Stanley Cup Champion ranks second in franchise history in games played (349) and wins (201). His four shutouts in 2025-26 rank tied for third-most among NHL goaltenders.

Forward Luke Kunin was voted by his teammates as the recipient of the Unsung Hero Award. Panthers players cast their vote for the teammate whose successes and self-sacrifices for the good of the team were not always noticed or translated to the stat sheet but made an impact on the group.

Kunin recorded six points (2-4-6) over 60 games in his first season with Florida. The nine-year NHL veteran led Panther forwards in blocked shots per 60 (4.76) and ranks second among forwards in blocked shots (45), face-off percentage (50.2%) and hits per 60 (12.27) in games played through April 12 (min. 20 games played). The native of Chesterfield, Missouri, signed with the Cats as a free agent on Aug. 22, 2025.

Forward Brad Marchand earned the Three Stars Award, handed to the player with the most points as Star of the Game throughout Panthers home games in 2025-26. Players received points for each star they earned this season – three points for first star, two points for second star and one point for third star. Marchand leads the Cats with 23 points.

Marchand, 37, was named a third star two times, a second star six times and a first star three times. In 29 home games played this season, he tallied 33 points (16-17-33), leading the team in points per game at home (1.14). The Halifax, Nova Scotia native recorded four power-play goals and 12 power-play points (4-8-12) at home this season, ranking tied for second on Florida in each category, respectively, in games played through April 12. Marchand became the first player in franchise history to reach 1,000-career NHL points as a member of the Florida Panthers on Nov. 13 vs. Washington.

For more information on our previous Panthers Team Awards winners, visit https://www.nhl.com/panthers/team/awards.

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