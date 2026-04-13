What’s Brewing: Season Finale; Fan Appreciation Night

See what's going on around the Territory this week!

_SOCIAL_16x9
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – The final week.

Closing out their 2025-26 campaign, the Florida Panthers will kick off their last two games with Fan Appreciation Night against the New York Rangers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

In the season finale, the Panthers will then host the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

With over 500 man games lost this season due to injury, it wasn’t the season the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions had envisioned, but the support of the fans has them ready to finish strong and be ready for next year.

“You want to do your best and give them that W,” forward Tomas Nosek said of playing at home for the last games of the season. “They deserve it.”

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week, continue below.

THE GAMES 

Monday, April 13: vs. New York Rangers – 7 p.m. ET 

  • TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV 
  • Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM 219App & Streaming 931
  • Tickets: Click here

Wednesday, April 15: vs. Detroit Red Wings – 7 p.m. ET 

  • TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV
  • Radio: TBD (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931
  • Tickets: Click here

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT

Monday’s game is all about the fans!

Fans attending are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. ET to watch the third annual ‘Panthers Awards’ pregame celebration.

The Panthers will award three players with three awards voted on by media, the team and Panthers fans: Three Stars, Unsung Hero and Fan Choice Award.

All fans in attendance will also receive a Panthers car magnet upon ingress.

Throughout the game, the Panthers will surprise and delight fans with giveaways such as tickets to upcoming concerts and events at both War Memorial Auditorium and Amerant Bank Arena, swag bags, autographed player merchandise and more!

To participate in select experiences and giveaways throughout the night, download the Panthers GameDay App.

For tickets, click here.

PROSPECTS MAKING DEBUTS WITH PANTHERS

The season of rookie laps.

Joining the list of players to make their NHL debut, Wilmer Skoog became the seventh Panther to do so this season, in the 6-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

In the win, Skoog registered two shots, three blocked shots, and two hits in 15:49 time on ice.

“That was awesome,” Skoog said after his debut. “Just being around everyone and being a part of this, winning the game, it was awesome. Really fun.”

Amongst the debuts includes: Marek Alscher, Mike Benning, Jack Devine, Mikulas Hovorka, Ludvig Jansson, Wilmer Skoog, Sandis Vilmanis

BENNETT NOMINATED FOR KING CLANCY

Benny and the buddies are up for hardware.

Recently, the NHL announced that Sam Bennett was amongst the league’s nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy - presented “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

Launched by Bennett in Oct. 2024, Benny’s Buddies is a charitable program that helps fund the adoption fee of pets at the Humane Society of Broward County. For every goal Bennett scores, he will cover the adoption fee of a pet at the shelter.

After a stellar 2024-25 season, Bennett has racked up another 26 goals this season, which means even more pets will find homes.

“We had hoped that it would grow, and we would get some eyes on the humane society and some support, but it really exploded and the amount of people that ask them to help,” Bennett said of the success of the program earlier this season.

For more on Benny’s Buddies, click here.

‘FAVORITE THINGS’ BASKETS

Last chance to get your bids in!

Secure a selection of your favorite player’s favorite things.

All proceeds benefit the Florida Panthers Foundation.

Auction will close on Tuesday, April 14 at 12 p.m. ET.

To bid, click here.

SUMMER CAT’S CAMP

The perfect camp for all skating levels!

Campers will enjoy activities both on and off the ice and have a daily lesson learning skills from their level.

There will be plenty of open skating to practice what they are learning and recover time to regroup after playing hard!

For more info, click here.

PANTHERS PLUS APRIL FAN PLAN 

Watch the last two regular season games with the April Fan Plan from Panthers Plus! 

At home or on the go, this offer allows fans to watch the remaining locally televised games for just $10!

In addition to live games, Panthers Plus also provides fans with full game replays, highlights, interviews, Primetime Panthers, WPTV’s Panthers 360 and much more. 

To sign up, click here

GAMEDAY APP 

Always have the Panthers at your fingertips with the Panthers GameDay App! 

Right now, all non-Territory Members can utilize a 5% off food and beverage discount when using the app during games and events at Amerant Bank Arena. 

The app also includes special partner offers, articles, videos, box scores and more. 

To download the Panthers GameDay App, click here

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

FROM THE ‘GRAM

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

News Feed

PREVIEW: Panthers host Rangers on Fan Appreciation Night

RECAP: Panthers 6, Maple Leafs 2

PREVIEW: Panthers visit Maple Leafs for final road game of 2025-26

2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees announced

Territory Talk: A double NHL debut in Ottawa (Ep. 394)

Florida Panthers to Host Fan Appreciation Night on Monday, April 13

RECAP: Senators 5, Panthers 1

Panthers lose Jones to broken bone in foot

PREVIEW: Alscher, Jansson to make NHL debuts in Ottawa

Panthers recall Alscher, Jansson from AHL

Florida Panthers Enhance Sustainability Efforts at Amerant Bank Arena

Florida Panthers Forward Brad Marchand Nominated for 2025-26 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Kulikov breaks finger in loss to Montreal

RECAP: Canadiens 4, Panthers 3 (SO)

With baby on the way, Tkachuk returns to Florida

PREVIEW: Tkachuk out, Samoskevich slides up as Panthers visit Canadiens

‘He’s a character guy’: Kulikov not held back by broken nose

What’s Brewing: Traveling in Canada; ‘Favorite Things’ Baskets