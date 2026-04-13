What’s Brewing: Season Finale; Fan Appreciation Night

FORT LAUDERDALE – The final week.

Closing out their 2025-26 campaign, the Florida Panthers will kick off their last two games with Fan Appreciation Night against the New York Rangers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

In the season finale, the Panthers will then host the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

With over 500 man games lost this season due to injury, it wasn’t the season the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions had envisioned, but the support of the fans has them ready to finish strong and be ready for next year.

“You want to do your best and give them that W,” forward Tomas Nosek said of playing at home for the last games of the season. “They deserve it.”

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week, continue below.

THE GAMES

Monday, April 13: vs. New York Rangers – 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM 219App & Streaming 931

104.3 WQAM-FM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM 219App & Streaming 931 Tickets: Click here

Wednesday, April 15: vs. Detroit Red Wings – 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV Radio: TBD (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

TBD (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Tickets: Click here

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT

Monday’s game is all about the fans!

Fans attending are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. ET to watch the third annual ‘Panthers Awards’ pregame celebration.

The Panthers will award three players with three awards voted on by media, the team and Panthers fans: Three Stars, Unsung Hero and Fan Choice Award.

All fans in attendance will also receive a Panthers car magnet upon ingress.

Throughout the game, the Panthers will surprise and delight fans with giveaways such as tickets to upcoming concerts and events at both War Memorial Auditorium and Amerant Bank Arena, swag bags, autographed player merchandise and more!

To participate in select experiences and giveaways throughout the night, download the Panthers GameDay App.

For tickets, click here.

PROSPECTS MAKING DEBUTS WITH PANTHERS

The season of rookie laps.

Joining the list of players to make their NHL debut, Wilmer Skoog became the seventh Panther to do so this season, in the 6-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

In the win, Skoog registered two shots, three blocked shots, and two hits in 15:49 time on ice.

“That was awesome,” Skoog said after his debut. “Just being around everyone and being a part of this, winning the game, it was awesome. Really fun.”

Amongst the debuts includes: Marek Alscher, Mike Benning, Jack Devine, Mikulas Hovorka, Ludvig Jansson, Wilmer Skoog, Sandis Vilmanis