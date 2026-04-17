Barkov on defense? Panthers star highlighted in NHLPA Players Poll

Barkov, Marchand earn spots in annual poll

Barkov
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

The players have spoken.

On Friday, the results of the 2025-26 NHLPA Player Poll were revealed.

For the annual poll, players from all 32 teams across the NHL were surveyed anonymously on various topics.

For the Florida Panthers, two players were highlighted.

With three Selke Trophies on his mantle, captain Aleksander Barkov was unsurprisingly chosen by his peers as the forward most likely to excel on defense.

Barkov received 18% of the vote, with Vegas forward Mitch Marner (10.8%) being the only other player in double-digits.

Despite missing the entire season with a knee injury, Barkov’s legendary skills on defense have clearly not been forgotten.

From the ice to the digital world, Brad Marchand finished fifth among players that do the best with their social media.

Earning 5.4% of the vote, the veteran forward finished just ahead of Edmonton’s Connor McDavid (4.7%) and New Jersey’s Jack Hughes (4.7%).

On Instagram, Marchand has built up a following that currently sits at 502,000 users.

To view the results of the entire NHLPA Player Poll, click HERE.

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