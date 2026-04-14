RECAP: Panthers 3, Rangers 2

SUNRISE, Fla. – This one was for the fans.

Putting on a show during their annual Fan Appreciation Night, the Florida Panthers earned a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

With one game left to play before getting a well-deserved rest, the defending Stanley Cup champions sit at 39-38-4.

“It’s big,” forward Mackie Samoskevich said. “Especially these last two games, it’s all about them (the fans), ending off on the right note and making everyone happy.”

Extending his scoring streak to three games, Cole Reinhardt broke the ice for the Panthers in the first period when he pounced on a juicy rebound after a shot from Tobias Bjornfot and fired it past Jonathan Quick to make it 1-0 at 9:35.