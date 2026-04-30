Florida Panthers Announce 2026-27 Ice Crew Auditions

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that they will host their 2026-27 Ice Crew auditions on Saturday, June 27 at Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs, with registration beginning at 10 a.m. (ET).

The Florida Panthers Ice Crew, presented by Stanley Steemer, is seeking outgoing and energetic candidates to join the 2026-27 crew. The Florida Panthers Ice Crew plays an integral role in the game night experience by maintaining the ice, assisting with the setup and breakdown of pregame ceremonies and presentations, coordinating on-ice intermission contests and serving as brand ambassadors at community events.

In addition to ice maintenance, the Ice Crew contributes to the overall fan experience, bringing energy, personality, and professionalism to every game. Additionally, Ice Crew members interact with fans and support various in-game entertainment elements.

The audition process for Ice Crew is a one-day event consisting of ice drills, interviews and more. Please visit FloridaPanthers.com/IceCrew to register or learn more.

Audition Requirements

Interested candidates must be 18 years of age.

Ice Crew applicants must have ice-skating experience

Must have reliable means of transportation to rehearsals, games, and appearances

Must have a flexible schedule that can accommodate 2026-27 Panthers home games, rehearsals, and external appearances

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