RECAP: Panthers 8, Red Wings 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – Cats Culture.

Even with the playoffs out of reach, the Florida Panthers, fueled by an injection of youthful energy from recent call-ups, closed out their season with an absolutely dominant 8-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday.

Even though injuries cost them a shot at a third straight Stanley Cup, the Panthers know they’ll be back next season.

“We better just take advantage of this summer and come back with a complete snarl in us that we have to get back to playoffs,” forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “We have to. That’s the only thing that I’m sure we’re going to be talking about next year, building your game and playing playoff hockey all season. We didn’t do it this year. We let each other down. Hopefully this is a one-off. We have too much character in this room to not be playing in late April, May and June.”

Breaking the ice early in the first period, Vinnie Hinostroza took a pass from rookie Wilmer Skoog and buried a long shot to make it 1-0 at 4:57.