RECAP: Panthers 8, Red Wings 1

Finishing strong with their heads held high, the Panthers wrapped up their season on a three-game winning streak.
“It was nice to have a win like that for our fans,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “We had a bit of a tough year here. There’s nothing on the line. I know people talk about tanking, but we’re not doing any of that. Those guys came out and played their butts off.”
THEY SAID IT
“There’s a lot of great hockey teams in this league. It doesn’t matter what you’ve done. Everything goes back to zero. Everything goes back to zero at playoff time. Everything goes back to zero at the start of the regular season. Just because you’ve won two [Stanley Cups] doesn’t mean you’re Sharpied into the playoffs.” – Matthew Tkachuk
“I think we just went out there and enjoyed the last game. It’s such a special group in here. Of course, a lot of good friends of mine in here. We just went out there and had fun.” – Ludvig Jansson
“There’s no nerves on the line. Everyone was just loose out there and not thinking. It was just playing to our strengths. There was nothing to lose, so it was just going out there and having fun.” – Mike Benning
“I think it’s the culture that we see in here that we’re trying to build in Charlotte, too. So many guys from Charlotte here. We’re just trying to bring what we have and do the things that those guys do when we’re watching them.” – Mikulas Hovorka
CATS STATS
- The Panthers have won 40 games for the 10th time in franchise history.
- Mike Benning is the first rookie defenseman to score multiple goals in a period for the Panthers.
- The Panthers had three rookies notch multiple points in a game for the first time in franchise history.
- Matthew Tkachuk recorded his 48th multi-assist game as a Panther, the third most in franchise history.
- The Panthers scored eight-plus goals in a game for the third time this season.
- Luke Kunin posted the eighth multi-goal game of his career.
- A.J. Greer finished the season with a career-high 17 goals.
- Fifteen different Panthers registered at least one point, with six posting multiple points.
WHAT’S NEXT?
That’s a wrap!
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Thank you to everyone for following along this season.