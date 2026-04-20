Territory Talk: Closing the Book on the 2025-26 Season (Ep. 395)

Hear sound from Zito and Maurice on our latest podcast

TT 395 16x9
By Doug Plagens & Jameson Olive

The quest for a third Stanley Cup is taking a brief pause.

After having their season derailed by injuries, the Florida Panthers are heading into a long offseason with a chance to rest, recharge and get ready for another run.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive look back at the ups and downs of the season, make some predictions for this year’s playoffs and more.

Plus, hear what Bill Zito and Paul Maurice had to say on exit day.

Highlights include:

  • Panthers feel good heading into summer. (1:30)
  • Hear from Zito and Maurice on exit day. (4:30)
  • What will stick with us from this season? (16:00)
  • Panthers guaranteed to keep top-10 protected pick. (32:00)
  • A few Cats commit to the IIHF World Championship. (35:30)
  • Doug and Jameson make their Cup picks. (39:30)

Fans can also listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

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