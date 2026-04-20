Territory Talk: Closing the Book on the 2025-26 Season (Ep. 395)

The quest for a third Stanley Cup is taking a brief pause.

After having their season derailed by injuries, the Florida Panthers are heading into a long offseason with a chance to rest, recharge and get ready for another run.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive look back at the ups and downs of the season, make some predictions for this year’s playoffs and more.

Plus, hear what Bill Zito and Paul Maurice had to say on exit day.

Highlights include: