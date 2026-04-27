Florida Panthers Award Village Elementary and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary as Winners of Inaugural ‘Reading Challenge’

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers announced today the two winning elementary schools as part of their inaugural ‘Reading Challenge’ program in partnership with Broward County Public Schools.

The Panthers launched the 'Reading Challenge' program in October of 2025, encouraging families to read together for 15 minutes daily at four Title I Broward County Public Schools. The program saw nearly 51 classrooms and 600 students participate, with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary in Fort Lauderdale named the winner and awarded a pep rally that included a visit from Stanley C. Panther and a book for each student to take home.

In March 2026, in partnership with JetBlue, the Panthers welcomed four additional schools into the 'Reading Challenge,' with over 2,000 students reading 15 minutes or more daily. Village Elementary in Sunrise was named the winner for the most minutes read by students. The pep rally held today (April 27) featured all students receiving a cobranded Panthers and JetBlue hat and a book to take home, along with visits from Stanley C. Panther, Viktor E. Ratt and Panthers Alum Bill Lindsay.

The Panthers continue to promote literacy throughout schools in Broward County with community partnerships with Broward County Libraries through the Summer Reading Program and other initiatives throughout the year.

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