PREVIEW: Panthers host Rangers on Fan Appreciation Night

SUNRISE, Fla. – Just two games remain.

In their second to last game of the season, the Florida Panthers (38-38-4) will take on the New York Rangers (33-38-9) at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

The third and final meeting between the teams, the Rangers have gotten the upper hand in the previous two games, with a 5-1 win (Jan. 2) and 3-1 win (March 29).

“Based on what I’ve seen from the Rangers in their last two games, they’re playing hard,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the visiting opponent. “They’re trying to win and they’re trying to score, but they’re defending too.”

Coming back home after a five-game road trip, the Panthers finished on a high note, beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

In the win, Mackie Samoskevich (1G, 2A) and Eetu Luostarinen (1G, 2A) each recorded three points, while Tomas Nosek found the back of the net twice.

“You want to do your best and give them that W,” Nosek said of finishing the season strong and playing in front of fans at home. “They deserve it.”

With 14 players out of the lineup for the Panthers, and remaining that way on Monday, there’s been plenty of opportunity for the young prospects to get a taste of NHL action.

“They come up with the right mindset, the right style of hockey,” Maurice said of the call ups. “They play hard. They play fast. They compete. They don't drift on change of possession. They don't float, so all the technical things the coaches want instilled. There's no cheat in them. Those guys have done a great job.”

Making his NHL debut on Saturday, Wilmer Skoog registered two shots, three blocked shots, and two hits in 15:49 time on ice.

Getting right into it off the jump, the Swedish forward logged the second most ice time amongst Panthers forwards in the game.

On Monday, Skoog, along with defensemen Marek Alscher and Ludvig Jansson, will get their first regular season experience at Amerant Bank Arena.

“Really excited,” Skoog said ahead of playing in his first home game with the Panthers. “It's a dream come true, and I'm really excited for tonight.”

Between the pipes, Daniil Tarasov will get his second straight start in net.

The 27-year-old made 17 saves in the win over the Maple Leafs.

On the other side of the ice, the Rangers come into Monday’s game off a 2-0 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

Although he was held off the scoresheet in Saturday’s loss, Ranger blueliner Adam Fox has been on fire as of late, notching points in eight of his last nine games.

In that span, Fox has tallied 15 points (4G, 11A).

Up front for New York, Mika Zibanejad leads the team in goals (33), points (76), and is tied with Fox for first in assists (43).

Over his last six games, the 32-year-old center has seven points (1G, 6A).

Jonathan Quick will get the start for the Rangers on Monday.

Announcing it will be his final NHL game of his career, the 19-year veteran and all-time wins leader for American-born goalies has posted 410 wins, .910 save percentage, 2.51 goals against average, and has won three Stanley Cups (2012, 2014, 2023) and a Conn Smythe Trophy (2012).

THEY SAID IT

“Things didn’t go the way we wanted this year, but we definitely felt your support all the way through—even when we were down—so a big thank you for that.” – Tomas Nosek on fan support

“If he's 100%, then we're playing him, but if he's off, we’ll hold him.” – Paul Maurice on Anton Lundell’s status for Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings

FIVE CATS STATS

- Gustav Forsling has 10 assists in 17 games against the Rangers.

- A.J. Greer leads the Panthers with 196 hits.

- Mackie Samoskevich (11G, 19A) has recorded his second straight 30+ point season.

- Marek Alscher owns a +3 plus/minus rating since being called up.

- Tomas Nosek is averaging 14:02 time on ice this season.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

FORWARDS

Mackie Samoskevich – Eetu Luostarinen – A.J. Greer

Wilmer Skoog – Cole Schwindt – Jesper Boqvist

Nolan Foote – Tomas Nosek – Noah Gregor

Cole Reinhardt – Luke Kunin – Vinnie Hinostroza

DEFENSEMEN

Gustav Forsling – Mike Benning

Donovan Sebrango – Marek Alscher

Tobias Bjornfot – Ludvig Jansson

GOALIES

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- April 11: F Wilmer Skoog recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- April 9: D Marek Alscher and D Ludvig Jansson recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- April 5: D Mikulas Hovorka loaned to Charlotte (AHL)

- April 1: D Tobias Bjornfot and D Mikulas Hovorka recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

When: Monday, April 13 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FL

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM 219App & Streaming 931

Tickets: Click here