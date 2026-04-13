Florida Panthers Announce Tier II Girls Travel Hockey Program & Commit to Comprehensive Pathway for Players of All Levels

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that they have created a Tier II (A & AA) Girl’s travel hockey program offered out of both Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale and Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs beginning in Fall of 2026.

The creation of this program allows the Panthers organization to continue to build on and expand the South Florida Lucky Pucks Girls Hockey Club’s foundation and culture they have built and elevate to the next level. This new program gives girls the ability to compete at the competitive travel hockey level in a girl’s only setting. The program will include dedicated coaches, skill development and provide a pathway to national competition opportunities.

In addition, the Panthers have announced the hiring of Rob Granato as Youth Travel Hockey Director to develop and sustain a vision for travel hockey programming for both girls and boys. Granato brings over 30 years of coaching and player development experience to the Florida Jr. Panthers program and was an integral part of numerous elite Tier I and Tier II organization’s growth (Naperville Sabres, Chicago Fury, Team Illinois). He has over 15 years of experience as Girls Travel Hocket Director where he led the competitive Girls teams emphasizing personal development and leadership.

“I’m incredibly honored to step into the role of Youth Travel Hockey Director for the Florida Panthers. This organization has a deep commitment to growing the game the right way and launching our Girls Tier II program is an important step in that mission,” said Granato. “We want to create a clear, competitive pathway for female athletes in South Florida that supports development, confidence and a lifelong love of hockey.”

Families can visit FloridaPanthers.com/FloridaJrPanthers to learn more about the Girls program and sign up. Stay tuned for updates on coaches, tryouts and more.

For those interested in getting a hockey career started, girls of all ages can begin their hockey journeys starting with introductory programs like Learn to Skate and Learn to Play where they can learn the basics of skating and hockey before joining a program such as Hockey Academy and Panthers Development League to further their growth, skills and development. From there, youth athletes can try out for the Florida Jr. Panthers (travel hockey programs) who are uniquely supported through the vision and resources of the Florida Panthers NHL Club.