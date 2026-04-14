Q&A: Alscher talks NHL debut, growth & more!

OLIVE: As a young player, how much are you learning from the coaching staff here with the Panthers?

ALSCHER: It’s huge. Every single word they say, I take it and think about it. I’m just trying to take as much as I can from them and learn from the best. I’ve got huge respect for everyone here. When they’re trying to help you, you should really listen.

OLIVE: Now that you’ve gotten a taste of the NHL, how do you feel about where your game is at?

ALSCHER: I feel comfortable on the ice. I can definitely play. I didn’t really look back the game because I’m just trying to go day by day and not really look back. From what I remember, I felt really good on the ice. I felt good defending the players, breaking out. I don’t know where I am, but I can say that I feel pretty good.

OLIVE: How much do you think this new experience will help you during the summer?

ALSCHER: First, it’s a huge motivation. It gives you a feeling of where you can be if you just keep working hard and getting better. That’s the one thing that’s already motivating me. Yeah, you just start to see those little things that the defensemen do that can make them play regularly in the NHL. Those are the things that I’m trying to catch now and trying to look at so that I can work on that in the summer.

OLIVE: Speaking of those little things, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better teacher than Gustav Forsling. What have you been able to pick up from him so far?

ALSCHER: I think it’s his work with the stick. Everyone can see that he’s so dangerous with the stick. That’s something that I can work on a lot. He’s good at everything, but the stick is elite.

OLIVE: After two games on the road, how much are you looking forward to your first home game as a Panther against the Rangers on Monday?

ALSCHER: I’m obviously very excited to be here. I’ve played some preseason games here, but it’s not the same. I’m really excited to play here in Florida.

OLIVE: How different a feeling is it when you wear that Panthers jersey now compared to the preseason?

ALSCHER: It’s the games. The preseason is kind of chaotic. Guys don’t always know what to do. It’s half the guys that are going to play and half guys that are going to AHL or back to juniors. The play is kind of chaotic because everyone is excited. Now, it’s all structure. There’s all the meetings and every guy knows what to do. It’s different.