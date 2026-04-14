Q&A: Alscher talks NHL debut, growth & more!

FORT LAUDERDALE – Welcome to the show, Marek Alscher.
Called up from the Charlotte Checkers to man the blue line for the injury-riddled Florida Panthers, the 22-year-old defenseman made his NHL debut at Ottawa on April 9.
The following game, he recorded the first point of his young career, dishing out an assist during a 6-2 win at Toronto on Saturday.
Selected by the Panthers in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Alscher saw over 19 minutes of ice time in both games.
“I was really impressed with the level that Marek played at, the intensity level of his game,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Alscher, who’s in the midst of his second professional season. “It wasn’t necessarily the physicality of it. He was bumping people, but he was hard to get pucks, hard to get pucks out. He made a couple of plays that aren’t highlight, but they’re difficult to make.”
Following Monday’s morning skate at Baptist Health IcePlex, I had the chance to sit down with Alscher to chat about his debut, his goals for the future and much more.
OLIVE: Now that you’ve had a few days to let it sink in, what will you remember most about your NHL debut?
ALSCHER: I think the first step on the ice. After that, the game got a little bit blurry for me. I was just not trying to think about it too much. I just wanted to get all the emotions that I could from that game and help the team as much as I can. I wanted to show everything I’ve got. For sure, the rookie lamp and then before the game, during the anthem, I was just looking around and realizing where I’m at.