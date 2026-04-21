Charlotte Checkers eye Calder Cup after being runner-up in 2025

Panthers' AHL affiliate finished 44-23-5-0 in regular season

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© Charlotte Checkers

By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

A chance for redemption. 

Starting their Calder Cup Playoffs run on Wednesday against the Springfield Thunderbirds at Bojangles Coliseum, the Charlotte Checkers will look to go another deep run after coming up just short in the Finals against the Abbotsford Canucks (4-2) a season ago. 

The eighth-straight trip to the playoffs for the AHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, the Checkers finished third in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference at 44-23-5-0. 

Dominant on both sides of the puck, Charlotte’s 3.31 goals scored per game ranked seventh in the AHL, while their 2.60 goals-against per game tied them for fourth best. 

One of the league’s most-dangerous squads while shorthanded, the Checkers netted 10 shorthanded goals (second AHL) and had an 85.5% success rate on the penalty kill (third AHL). 

Despite loaning eight players to the injury-depleted Panthers to end the season, the Checkers finished their last 10 games with an impressive 7-3-0-0 record. 

Carrying some newfound NHL experience into the Calder Cup Playoffs, 11 different players saw action with the Panthers this season. 

“They come up with the right mindset, the right style of hockey,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of the young prospects. “They play hard. They play fast. They compete. They don't drift on change of possession. They don't float, so all the technical things the coaches want are instilled. There's no cheat in them. Those guys have done a great job.”

Up front, Ben Steeves led the Checkers in goals (23), points (45), power-play goals (9) and penalty minutes (100). 

In his first full pro season, Panthers 2022 seventh-round pick (221st overall) Jack Devine ranked second in goals (18), points (43), and power play goals (4) and first in assists (25). 

On the blue line, Mike Benning led all Charlotte defensemen in goals (8), assists (23) and points (31). 

Benning’s 23 assists also ranked second among all skaters on the team. 

Playing the final 18 regular season games with the Panthers, Benning recorded six points (2G, 4A) and averaged 16:54 time on ice per tilt during his first taste of action in the NHL. 

“Every game is a new learning experience for me,” Benning said of his extended call-up. “Whether it's from the coaches or even the vets on the team, everyone's talking to you. Even if you just watch them and take a piece out of every game, you learn something new.” 

Between the pipes, Cooper Black has backstopped the Checkers all season. 

Owning a 25-13-4 record, the 6-foot-8 goaltender posted a .903 save percentage and 2.47 goals against average. 

His 25 wins ranked fourth amongst goalies in the AHL and tied for fourth most in franchise history. 

Stay tuned to @CheckersHockey on X for more updates throughout the playoffs. 

SCHEDULE   

Game 1: Wednesday, April 22 | 7 p.m. ET | Bojangles Coliseum 

Game 2: Friday, April 24 | 7 p.m. ET | Bojangles Coliseum 

Game 3: Saturday, April 25 | 7 p.m. ET | Bojangles Coliseum* 

\if necessary* 

CALDER CUP PLAYOFFS FORMAT 

First Round: Best-of-three 

Division Semifinals: Best-of-five 

Division Finals: Best-of-five 

Conference Finals: Best-of-seven 

Calder Cup Finals: Best-of-seven

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