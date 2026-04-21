Charlotte Checkers eye Calder Cup after being runner-up in 2025

A chance for redemption.

Starting their Calder Cup Playoffs run on Wednesday against the Springfield Thunderbirds at Bojangles Coliseum, the Charlotte Checkers will look to go another deep run after coming up just short in the Finals against the Abbotsford Canucks (4-2) a season ago.

The eighth-straight trip to the playoffs for the AHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, the Checkers finished third in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference at 44-23-5-0.

Dominant on both sides of the puck, Charlotte’s 3.31 goals scored per game ranked seventh in the AHL, while their 2.60 goals-against per game tied them for fourth best.

One of the league’s most-dangerous squads while shorthanded, the Checkers netted 10 shorthanded goals (second AHL) and had an 85.5% success rate on the penalty kill (third AHL).

Despite loaning eight players to the injury-depleted Panthers to end the season, the Checkers finished their last 10 games with an impressive 7-3-0-0 record.

Carrying some newfound NHL experience into the Calder Cup Playoffs, 11 different players saw action with the Panthers this season.

“They come up with the right mindset, the right style of hockey,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of the young prospects. “They play hard. They play fast. They compete. They don't drift on change of possession. They don't float, so all the technical things the coaches want are instilled. There's no cheat in them. Those guys have done a great job.”