Panthers Prospect Report: April 24, 2026

The Panthers Prospect Report is back as the playoffs are underway.

Stay tuned for updates on players in the pipeline for the rest of the season.

Playoff Check-in

Charlotte Checkers

Off and running.

Taking care of business in their first game of the playoffs, the Checkers kept the goal horn going with an 8-1 win over the Springfield Thunderbirds at Bojangles Coliseum on Wednesday.

In the win, 15 different players recorded a point, including goaltender Cooper Black.

Forwards Jack Studnicka (2G, 2A) and Noah Gregor (2G) each found the back of the net twice, to help the Checkers go up 1-0 in the series.

A best-of-three series, Charlotte will have a chance to close out on Friday.

Follow @CheckersHockey on X for updates during the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Savannah Ghost Pirates

The quest for the Kelly Cup begins.

In their first ever playoff appearance, the Ghost Pirates (35–33–3–1) will take on the Eastern Conference’s top seeded Florida Everblades (49–13–7–3).

Getting the series underway at Hertz Arena on Friday, the Ghost Pirates will be back at home at Enmarket Arena for Game 3 and 4 starting on Wednesday, April 29.

Follow @SavGhostPirates on X for updates during the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Prospect Spotlight

Ludvig Jansson

Picked up a point, memory, and an experience to carry for the rest of his career.

Assisting on A.J. Greer’s second period goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the Panthers final game of the season, Jansson earned his first career NHL point.

“It’s a surreal feeling just being here,” Jansson said after recording his first point. “To score my first point here, in the last game of the season, I just try to gain all this confidence before going back to Charlotte and having a good run there.”

Called up for the final four games of the Panthers season, the 2022 fourth-round pick (125th overall) averaged 17:16 time on ice and was a +2 plus/minus rating.

Now the young blueliner will have a chance to bring that experience into the Calder Cup Playoffs.