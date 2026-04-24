Panthers Prospect Report: April 24, 2026

Playoffs for Charlotte Checkers and Savannah Ghost Pirates underway

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By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

The Panthers Prospect Report is back as the playoffs are underway. 

Stay tuned for updates on players in the pipeline for the rest of the season. 

Playoff Check-in 

Charlotte Checkers 

Off and running. 

Taking care of business in their first game of the playoffs, the Checkers kept the goal horn going with an 8-1 win over the Springfield Thunderbirds at Bojangles Coliseum on Wednesday. 

In the win, 15 different players recorded a point, including goaltender Cooper Black. 

Forwards Jack Studnicka (2G, 2A) and Noah Gregor (2G) each found the back of the net twice, to help the Checkers go up 1-0 in the series. 

A best-of-three series, Charlotte will have a chance to close out on Friday. 

Follow @CheckersHockey on X for updates during the Calder Cup Playoffs. 

Savannah Ghost Pirates 

The quest for the Kelly Cup begins. 

In their first ever playoff appearance, the Ghost Pirates (35–33–3–1) will take on the Eastern Conference’s top seeded Florida Everblades (49–13–7–3). 

Getting the series underway at Hertz Arena on Friday, the Ghost Pirates will be back at home at Enmarket Arena for Game 3 and 4 starting on Wednesday, April 29. 

Follow @SavGhostPirates on X for updates during the Kelly Cup Playoffs. 

Prospect Spotlight 

Ludvig Jansson 

Picked up a point, memory, and an experience to carry for the rest of his career. 

Assisting on A.J. Greer’s second period goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the Panthers final game of the season, Jansson earned his first career NHL point. 

“It’s a surreal feeling just being here,” Jansson said after recording his first point. “To score my first point here, in the last game of the season, I just try to gain all this confidence before going back to Charlotte and having a good run there.” 

Called up for the final four games of the Panthers season, the 2022 fourth-round pick (125th overall) averaged 17:16 time on ice and was a +2 plus/minus rating. 

Now the young blueliner will have a chance to bring that experience into the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Cooper Black 

Carrying the play right into playoffs. 

After posting 25 wins during the regular season, the fourth best amongst goalies in the AHL and tied for fourth most in franchise history, Black earned another in the win over the Thunderbirds in the opening game of the playoffs. 

Pushing the Checkers closer to the next round, the 24-year-old stopped 18 of 19 shots. 

Playing in 42 games during the regular season, Black posted a .903 save percentage and 2.47 goals against average.

Panthers Prospects 2025-26 Statistics 

AHL/ECHL 

Marek Alscher | D | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 52GP, 3G, 8A, 11Pts 

Cooper Black | G | Age 24 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 42GP, .903 SV%, 2.47 GAA 

Mike Benning | D | Age 24 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 57GP, 8G, 23A, 31Pts 

Jack Devine | F | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 63GP, 18G, 25A, 43Pts 

Kirill Gerasimyuk | G | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 19GP, .901 SV%, 2.50 GAA 

Mikulas Hovorka | Age 24 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 57GP, 5G, 13A, 18Pts 

Ludvig Jansson | D | Age 22 | Charlotte Checkers | 31GP, 3G, 8A, 11Pts 

Evan Nause | D | Age 23 | Team: Savannah Ghost Pirates | 65GP, 4G, 18A, 22Pts 

Gracyn Sawchyn | F | Age 21 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 35GP, 6G, 17A, 23Pts 

Kai Schwindt | F | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 33GP, 2G, 5A, 7Pts 

Wilmer Skoog | F | Age 26 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 61GP, 18G, 19A, 37Pts 

Hunter St. Martin | F | Age 20 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 46GP, 5G, 8A, 13Pts 

Ben Steeves | F | Age 23 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 72GP, 23G, 22A, 45Pts 

CHL 

Shea Busch | F | Age 18 | Team: Everett Silvertips | 12GP, 13G, 5A, 18Pts 

Shamar Moses | F | Age 18 | Team: North Bay Battalion | 48GP, 8G, 10A, 18pts 

NCAA 

Luke Coughlin | D | Age 21 | Team: University of Maine | 10GP, 0G, 2A, 2Pts 

Brendan Dunphy | D | Age 20 | Team: University of Connecticut | 37GP, 2G, 4A, 6Pts 

Vladislav Lukashevich | D | Age 22 | Team: Miami University | 33GP, 2G, 19A, 21Pts 

Tyler Muszelik | G | Age 21 | Team: University of Connecticut | 35GP, .926 SV%, 2.21 GAA 

Europe 

Arvid Drott | F | Age 18 | Team: Djurgårdens IF | 28GP, 15G, 10A, 25Pts 

Linus Eriksson | F | Age 20 | Team: Timrå IK| 43GP, 2G, 5A, 7Pts 

Denis Gabdrakhmanov | G | Age 20 | Team: Rubin Tyumen | 33GP, .921 SV%, 2.13 GAA 

Olof Glifford | G | Age 21 | Team: HV71 | 5GP, .878 SV%, 2.84 GAA 

Stepan Gorbunov | Age 19 | Team: Traktor Chelyabinsk | 29GP, 2G, 0A, 2Pts 

Mads Kongsbak Klyvo | Age 18 | Team: Frölunda HC | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0Pts 

Yegor Midlak | G | Age 18 | Team: MHK Spartak-MAH Moskva | 20GP, .909 SV%, 3.60 GAA 

Matvei Shuravin | D | Age 20 | Team: Krasnaya Armiya Moskva | 15GP, 2G, 1A, 3Pts 

Albert Wikman | D | Age 21 | Team: Färjestad BK | 46GP, 3G, 2A, 5Pts 

Simon Zether | F | Age 20 | Team: Rögle BK | 40GP, 1G, 8A, 9Pts 

Stepan Zvyagin | F | Age 21 | Team: Khimik Voskresensk | 14GP, 1G, 5A, 6Pts

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