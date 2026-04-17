Florida Panthers Assign Eight Players to the Charlotte Checkers

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the Panthers have assigned eight players to Florida’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.

Forwards Nolan Foote, Noah Gregor and Wilmer Skoog as well as defensemen Marek Alscher, Mike Benning, Tobias Bjornfot, Mikulas Hovorka and Ludvig Jansson will join the Checkers ahead of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Checkers, who represented the Eastern Conference in the Calder Cup Final last season against the Abbotsford Canucks and are making their eighth consecutive playoff appearance, will begin their postseason run at Bojangles Coliseum on Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET.

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