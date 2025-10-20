What’s Brewing: Back in Sunrise; Pink in the Rink

FORT LAUDERDALE - A new week.

Sitting at 3-4-0 through the first two weeks of the 2025-26 season, the Florida Panthers will look to snap their four-game skid in the final game of their five-game road trip.

With plenty of experience facing adversity over the last few seasons, the team knows they have what it takes to get through the early bump in the road.

“We’re missing the big guys, but on the other hand other guys have the opportunity to step up and make their way in the team and in the league,” goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky said after the loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. “It’s a good opportunity for them. The structure is there. We have great guys. It’s all in our hands.”

Closing out the road trip before heading back to South Florida for a four-game homestand, the Panthers will take on the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET.

More than just a division battle, it’ll be the first time forward Brad Marchand takes the ice against his former team.

In 16 years in Boston, the former Bruins captain recorded 976 points (422G, 554A) in 1090 games and helped the team win the Stanley Cup in 2011 against the Vancouver Canucks.

“I'm excited for this one,” said Marchand. “It'll be fun to compete against guys I played with for a long time.”

Continue below see what the Panthers have going on this week.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, Oct. 21: Boston Bruins - 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

ESPN Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL app; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL app; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Watch Party

Thursday, Oct. 23: Pittsburgh Penguins - 7 p.m. ET

TV: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL App; SiriusXM 221 / App & Streaming 931

104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL App; SiriusXM 221 / App & Streaming 931 Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 25: Vegas Golden Knights - 6 p.m. ET