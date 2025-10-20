What’s Brewing: Back in Sunrise; Pink in the Rink

Looking ahead at a big week for the Panthers

By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE - A new week.

Sitting at 3-4-0 through the first two weeks of the 2025-26 season, the Florida Panthers will look to snap their four-game skid in the final game of their five-game road trip.

With plenty of experience facing adversity over the last few seasons, the team knows they have what it takes to get through the early bump in the road.

“We’re missing the big guys, but on the other hand other guys have the opportunity to step up and make their way in the team and in the league,” goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky said after the loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. “It’s a good opportunity for them. The structure is there. We have great guys. It’s all in our hands.”

Closing out the road trip before heading back to South Florida for a four-game homestand, the Panthers will take on the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET.

More than just a division battle, it’ll be the first time forward Brad Marchand takes the ice against his former team.

In 16 years in Boston, the former Bruins captain recorded 976 points (422G, 554A) in 1090 games and helped the team win the Stanley Cup in 2011 against the Vancouver Canucks.

“I'm excited for this one,” said Marchand. “It'll be fun to compete against guys I played with for a long time.”

Continue below see what the Panthers have going on this week.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, Oct. 21: Boston Bruins - 7:30 p.m. ET

  • TV: ESPN
  • Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL app; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931
  • Watch Party

Thursday, Oct. 23: Pittsburgh Penguins - 7 p.m. ET

  • TV: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV
  • Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL App; SiriusXM 221 / App & Streaming 931
  • Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 25: Vegas Golden Knights - 6 p.m. ET

  • TV: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV
  • Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL App; SiriusXM 220 / App & Streaming 931
  • Tickets
FUNKY BUDDHA WATCH PARTY

Let’s party!

Join fellow Panthers fans on Tuesday at Funky Buddha in Fort Lauderdale to watch the Panthers take on the Bruins.

Secure your seat and settle in, the watch party will start 30 minutes prior to puck drop.

For more information, visit FloridaPanthers.com/WatchParty.

PINK IN THE RINK

The Panthers will hold their fourth annual ‘Pink in the Rink’ night as part of Panthers on the Prowl month on Saturday, Oct. 25 when they host the Vegas Golden Knights at 6 p.m. ET.

Hosted in conjunction with Baptist Health Cancer Care and Promise Fund, the night will honor those who have battled breast and cervical cancer and the medical professionals who work hard to treat and find a cure for the disease.

For more information, click HERE.

VOODOO RANGER FLY AWAY SWEEPSTAKES

Ever dream of seeing the Panthers on the road?

Enter the Voodoo Ranger Fly Away sweepstakes for a chance win one $1,000 Visa Gift Card for travel expenses, two Florida Panthers vs. Colorado Avalanche tickets for the game on December 11, 2025, at Ball Arena in Denver Colorado, a New Belgium Brewery tour for two in Fort Collins, CO, and Brewery Swag.

Must be 21+ to enter.

To enter, click HERE.

TERRITORY THURSDAYS BOGO

Reward your fandom at Lime on Thursdays!

Every Thursday when you say "Go Cats" at Lime, receive buy one get one free bowls and burritos.

Ordering online? Use code "back2back" to take advantage of Territory Thursdays!

To see locations, click HERE.

SIGN UP FOR PANTHERS PLUS

Stream the Panthers at home and on the go with the Panthers Plus Season Pass!

Subscribers will enjoy complete access to all locally-produced Panthers games by Scripps Sports this season, pregame coverage for nationally broadcast games, and the first round of the 2025-26 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Other content includes replays, video series and more.

Visit PanthersPlus.Tv for more info.

GAMEDAY APP

Stay connected with the GameDay app and never miss a moment!

Get the latest Panthers news and videos, earn points, and unlock exclusive rewards like Cats Cash, team gear, and more.

Non-Territory Members will earn 5% off food and beverage when using the app!

For more info, click here.

MILESTONE WATCH

  • Seth Jones is one goal away from 100th NHL goal
  • Sergei Bobrovsky is one shutout away from 50th NHL shutout
  • Sam Bennett is two games away from 700th NHL game
  • Evan Rodrigues is two goals away from 100th NHL goal
  • Jeff Petry is four goals away from 100th NHL goal
  • Sam Reinhart is four goals away from 300th NHL goal
  • Gustav Forsling is five points away from 200th NHL point

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

Hear the Panthers goal song like never before!

FROM THE ‘GRAM

Souvenirs in Buffalo!

TIKTOK IN THE TERRITORY

Just a little friendly banter!

@flapanthers

Biz and Marchand is pure comedy 😂 #nhl

♬ original sound - Florida Panthers

