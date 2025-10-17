Florida Panthers to Host Fourth Annual ‘Pink in the Rink’ Night Presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care & Promise Fund on Saturday, Oct. 25

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today the club will hold their fourth annual ‘Pink in the Rink’ night as part of Panthers on the Prowl month on Saturday, Oct. 25 in conjunction with Baptist Health Cancer Careand Promise Fund when the Panthers host the Vegas Golden Knights at 6 p.m. (ET) at Amerant Bank Arena. The night will honor those who have battled breast and cervical cancer and the medical professionals who work hard to treat and find a cure for the disease.

All fans in attendance will receive a pink rally towel courtesy of Baptist Health Cancer Care with the option to write a survivor or someone currently battling name on the towel. Fans can fill out the rally towel at the Promise Fund table on Plaza Level concourse. Designed by local artist Anthony Reed II “Mojo”, the Panthers will have specialty Pink in the Rink jerseys available for auction at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com with proceeds benefiting Promise Fund.

The Panthers will honor U.S. Navy veteran Kristen Baker who is currently battling breast cancer as part of their ‘Heroes Among Us’program that night.

Throughout the month of October and beyond, Pantherland and FLATeamShop.com fans can purchase items from the special Breast Cancer Awareness merchandise collection which includes pink hats, shirts, bracelets and more.

Earlier that morning on Oct. 25, American Cancer Society will host their ‘Making Strides of Broward County’ walk at Amerant Bank Arena for a third consecutive year. The community can sign up to participate in the walk by clicking here.

Launched in March 2024, “Panthers on the Prowl” is a one-of-a-kind fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society, proudly supported by Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito and his wife, Julie. With a $5,000 donation to the American Cancer Society, supporters will receive a life-sized panther sculpture that can be personalized, decorated and ultimately displayed in key locations across South Florida.

Completed panther sculptures will be displayed in Chairman's Club throughout the game and intermissions for fans to walk and experience. To learn more about Panthers on the Prowl visit FloridaPanthers.com/PanthersontheProwl.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Single game tickets are on sale now through the regular season. Please visit SeatGeek.com or FloridaPanthers.com/tickets to purchase tickets today.