Florida Panthers Claim Defenseman Donovan Sebrango Off Waivers

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zitoannounced today that the club has claimed defenseman Donovan Sebrango off waivers from the Ottawa Senators.

Sebrango, 23, has skated in two games with the Senators in 2025-26, registering one fighting major.

The six-foot-two, 223-pound Ottawa, Ontario native has appeared in four career NHL games, all with Ottawa (2024-25 to 2025-26). Across 220 American Hockey League (AHL) games between the Grand Rapids Griffins (2020-21 to 2022-23) and Belleville Senators (2023-24 to 2024-25), Sebrango has amassed 45 points (13-32-45) and 204 penalty minutes. He also skated in 27 ECHL games between Toledo (2022-23) and Allen (2023-24).

Prior to his professional career, Sebrango appeared in two Ontario Hockey League (OHL) seasons with the Kitchener Rangers from 2018-19 to 2019-20, producing 56 points (13-43-56). He was selected to play in the 2019-20 CHL Top Prospects Game.

On the international stage, Sebrango served as an alternate captain for Canada at the 2022 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship, posting two assists (0-2-2) over seven games en route to capturing the gold medal.

Sebrango was originally selected in the third round (63rd overall) by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Single game tickets are on sale now through the regular season. Please visit SeatGeek.comor FloridaPanthers.com/tickets to purchase tickets today.