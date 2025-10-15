Palm Beach Symphony Records 58-Musician Version of Panthers Goal Song

West Palm Beach, Fla. – With the hockey season in full swing, Palm Beach Symphony, South Florida’s premier orchestra, announced today that a recording of ‘Panthers Pulse’ performed by a 58-musician orchestra can now be found on YouTube and social media.

Fans can listen to and share this special version of the Panthers goal song to celebrate the hockey season’s return and showcase orchestral music in the tri-county area.

“The Florida Panthers are beloved in our community, so we are so excited to collaborate for an orchestral version of their celebratory song. There’s always been an incredible synergy between sports and music,” said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont. “Palm Beach Symphony’s mission is to engage, educate and entertain audiences throughout South Florida and inspire the youth to learn musical instruments, while the Panthers entertain fans and inspire people of all ages to play and watch hockey.”

‘Panthers Pulse’ was custom created by Öwnboss and Selva for the Florida Panthers and can be heard in-venue at Amerant Bank Arena when the Panthers score a goal or streamed on Spotify here.

Florida Panthers games can be viewed in Palm Beach County on South Florida’s 9 with special content also available on WPTV. ‘Panthers 360’ is an all-new weekly look at all things Florida Panthers, hosted by WPTV anchor Mike Trim and featuring reporting from other members of the WPTV news team. The program produced by WPTV airs at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, following ‘Primetime Panthers’, on WHDT-TV South Florida’s 9 and streaming across WPTV’s digital platforms. Fans can see a special segment on Palm Beach Symphony tonight on ‘Panthers 360’.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Fans interested in purchasing a Partial Plan for the 2025-26 season can click here, visit FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).