Kulikov out five months after undergoing surgery

DETROIT – The hits keep on coming for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

With Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Tomas Nosek already sidelined by long-term injuries, Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice announced on Wednesday that Dmitry Kulikov will miss five months after undergoing surgery for an upper-body injury.

"Had surgery this morning to repair a labral tear,” Maurice said after morning skate at Little Caesars Arena.

Kulikov suffered the injury in the second period of Florida’s 2-1 win over the Flyers on Oct. 9 while attempting to finish a hit on Philadelphia’s Bobby Brink near the boards.

“We’re not allowing any short-term injuries this year,” Maurice quipped.

A key pillar on the blue line during Florida’s back-to-back Stanley Cups, Kulikov, an integral piece of the penalty kill, has notched 247 points (50G, 197A) in 1,020 career NHL games.

With this new void, the Panthers will turn to Uvis Balinskis.

Seeing plenty of action last season, the 29-year-old defenseman posted new career-high marks in goals (4), assists (14) and points (18) while appearing in 76 games for the Panthers.

The Latvian native also suited up in five playoff games, scoring one goal.

“It did a lot,” Balinskis said of the boost he got from getting to play during last season’s run to the Cup. “Playoff hockey is way different from the regular season. It was nice to get a couple games. Just being there with the boys was a different feeling. It’s pretty cool.”

In two games this season, Balinskis has averaged 13:46 of ice time.

“We have full expectation of Uvis playing the game that he’s capable of playing,” Maurice said. “He doesn’t get any room not to. That’s a positive for us. We think we’re putting a guy in there that’s very capable.”

The Panthers also recalled Tobias Bjornfot on Monday.

No stranger to the grind of the NHL, Bjornfot, a former first-round pick in 2019, has recorded 15 points (1G, 14A) in 134 career games with Los Angeles, Vegas and Florida.

Last season, the 24-year-old appeared in 14 games with the Panthers.

As it will be all season, the Panthers know it’ll take everyone to fill these holes.

“Dmitry is like some of the other players we have out of our lineup,” Maurice said. “He is unique in his role. Excellent penalty killer, physical player in the 5-6, but he can skate and close gaps. That’s the hole. … You don’t replace these guys that we have out of the lineup, but the weight doesn’t get heavier. You just have fewer guys to lift. Everybody shares it.”

Leading the Atlantic Division at 3-1-0, the Panthers will visit the Red Wings tonight at 7 p.m. ET.