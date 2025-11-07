RECAP: Panthers 5, Kings 2

LOS ANGELES – Hollywood nights.

Behind a 24-save performance from Sergei Bobrovsky and two-goal night from Brad Marchand, the Florida Panthers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena.

Picking up two points, the Panthers improved to 7-6-1.

“We've been a good road team, and we know we're a better road team than we have played so far, so it was a big win for the team today,” Anton Lundell said after the win.

Breaking the ice early in the first period, Sam Bennett corralled a rebound in front of the net and beat Anton Forsberg at 2:06.