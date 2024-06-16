Panthers look to rely on postseason experience in Game 5 of Cup Final

The Florida Panthers’ experience has helped them get to within one win of their first Stanley Cup championship.
They’ll rely on it again in their second attempt to get that victory in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).
Florida’s first try devolved into a mistake-filled 8-1 loss in Game 4 at Edmonton on Saturday. The Panthers still have a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series, though, and first-hand knowledge from rebounding in similar situations.
Florida’s path to reaching the Cup Final in consecutive seasons included three previous losses in their first chance to close out a series, including twice when they could’ve completed a sweep. Each time, the Panthers won the next game to advance.
“I think in each one of those situations, including last night, you come to the rink to clinch, right?” coach Paul Maurice said before the Panthers flight home on Sunday. “That’s first and foremost. And then you get a little bit of a reality check and then you get back to hockey. So, that will be our goal here over the next two days.”
The reality check will include that the Panthers played their worst game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The eight goals were the most they’ve allowed this season -- regular season or playoffs. Sergei Bobrovsky gave up five of them on 16 shots before being replaced by backup Anthony Stolarz 4:59 into the second period.
Including the third period of its 4-3 win in Game 3 on Thursday, Florida has allowed 10 goals in the past four periods after giving up only two in the first eight periods of the series.
On the positive side, that game was far out of character for the usually defensively stingy Panthers. They had limited opponents to two goals or fewer in 12 of their 14 games before Saturday. And Florida is still in a commanding position in the series with a chance to win the Cup on home ice Tuesday.