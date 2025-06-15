NOTEBOOK: Panthers not sacrificing defense to reach new heights on offense

From lots of goals to special game pucks, read up on the Panthers in the latest Baptist Health Practice Notebook

By Jameson Olive
By Jameson Olive

EDMONTON – When you think of the Florida Panthers, you think defense.

A smothering forecheck, elite goaltending and 18 skaters working as one cohesive unit.

Yet, somehow, the defending champs are also making history on offense.

With their impressive 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on Saturday, the Panthers increased their goal total this postseason to 89.

Incredibly, that’s already the eighth-most goals in a single playoff run in NHL history.

Of those goals, an NHL record 61 have come on the road.

When asked about that offensive excellence via Zoom prior to the team’s flight back to South Florida on Sunday, head coach Paul Maurice credited two deadline acquisitions for the Panthers.

With the addition of Brad Marchand and Seth Jones, an already deep team just got that much deeper.

“We put two offensive drivers in our lineup at the trade deadline, and those two guys have impacted the players,” Maurice said of the two critical veteran acquisitions. “It’s not just the pucks they put in the back of the net. They’ve made the players around them more productive and it’s been able to flatten out the pressure, if you will, on the shooters.”

With the Panthers just one win away from their second straight Stanley Cup, Marchand ranks tied for third on the team with 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) these playoffs, while Jones sits third among the team’s defensemen in points (9) and tied for first in goals (4).

Marchand makes it 3-0 in the third period against Edmonton.

But, as Maurice said, it’s also the impact they’re having on those around them.

Forming the best third line in the playoffs, Marchand’s linemates have each had breakout performances during this year’s run, with Anton Lundell recording 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) and Eetu Luostarinen racking up 18 points (five goals, 13 assists).

Quarterbacking the top unit, Jones has helped Florida’s power play operate at a solid 25.3%.

Overall, the Panthers have eleven players that have already recorded double-digit points this postseason, and five players with at least 20 points: Sam Bennett (22), Matthew Tkachuk (22), Marchand (20), Carter Verhaeghe (20) and Aleksander Barkov (20).

On a team this deep, no one player ever feels the pressure to play the role of hero.

“If a guy has a three or four game stretch where [a guy’s] not scoring, he doesn’t feel that,” Maurice said.

Scoring in bunches, the Panthers have scored five-plus goals 12 times this postseason, which is the third-highest total in NHL history. In each of their three wins against the Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final, they’ve hit the five-goal mark, leading 16-7 during those wins.

All this being said, the goals remain secondary for the Panthers.

Sure, you have to put the puck in the back of the net to win, but wins don’t start there.

Leading the playoffs in fewest goals allowed per game (2.50) and boasting the top-ranked penalty kill (86.4%), the Panthers trust that their defense will eventually result in offense.

During their 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 5, it was a key save from Sergei Bobrovsky on Connor Brown that kept Edmonton off the board in the opening minute, and a smothering penalty kill later in the period that kept their early 1-0 lead intact after Marchand had broken the ice.

From there, Florida went on to finish with just 0.94 expect goals against at 5-on-5, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

“We're all bought into it,” Reinhart said. “It feels like when we're defending our best, we have the puck a little bit more. You learn when it doesn't go well. Certainly, from game to game, there's improvements we can make. I think we're probably defending a little bit less because maybe we had to talk a little bit because we were supporting it that much more.”

Between their offense and defense, the Panthers are looking elite at both ends of the ice.

VANNY GETS THE PUCK

Vitek Vanecek hasn’t had to make a single save this postseason.

But his impact in the locker room can’t be measured.

Rewarded for his behind-the-scenes contributions, Florida’s backup goaltender received the coveted game puck from Johan Gadjovich following the team’s lopsided win in Game 5.

“A great teammate,” Gadjovich said. “He shows up to work every day.”

While showing up to work might seem simple, Vanecek’s routine is far from it.

Whether it’s a full practice or an optional skate, the veteran goaltender is always on the ice for the Panthers, either keeping players like Marchand sharp in drills or making sure the team’s scratches are kept warm and ready to go should their number be called.

“There’s a great recognition and care in the room for all the hard work that goes on,” Maurice said. “Some of those guys don’t get to be on the ice for a celebration after a win, but they’re critical to the group, to the personality of the group and the closeness of it.”

For Gadjovich, the moment was likely extra special.

In Vanecek’s shoes during last year’s run to the Cup, Gadjovich, who hadn’t played in a single playoff game at the time, received the game puck following Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers after returning to the team following the birth of his twins.

What goes around comes around.

And with the Panthers, it seems that positivity is always circulating in the locker room.

ONE TO GO

The next game puck will be the biggest one yet.

Carrying a 3-2 series lead back to Sunrise, the Panthers will try to close out the Oilers for the second straight season and capture Lord Stanley on home ice when the two teams meet for Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

If they can find a way to come out on top, the Panthers will become the eighth team in NHL history – and first since Edmonton 37 years ago – to repeat as Cup champions in their own barn.

In this series, the Panthers have gone 1-1 at home while leading 10-6 in goals.

No longer unfamiliar with the feeling of what it’s like to play with the Stanley Cup in the building, the Panthers feel more prepared than ever to deal with the pressure in Game 6.

And with the Oilers on the brink, it’s safe to say the pressure is equal at both ends of the ice.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Bennett said confidently. “We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves. It’s going to be the hardest game. We know that. Yeah, the job’s not done yet.”

