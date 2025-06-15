NOTEBOOK: Panthers not sacrificing defense to reach new heights on offense

EDMONTON – When you think of the Florida Panthers, you think defense.

A smothering forecheck, elite goaltending and 18 skaters working as one cohesive unit.

Yet, somehow, the defending champs are also making history on offense.

With their impressive 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on Saturday, the Panthers increased their goal total this postseason to 89.

Incredibly, that’s already the eighth-most goals in a single playoff run in NHL history.

Of those goals, an NHL record 61 have come on the road.

When asked about that offensive excellence via Zoom prior to the team’s flight back to South Florida on Sunday, head coach Paul Maurice credited two deadline acquisitions for the Panthers.

With the addition of Brad Marchand and Seth Jones, an already deep team just got that much deeper.

“We put two offensive drivers in our lineup at the trade deadline, and those two guys have impacted the players,” Maurice said of the two critical veteran acquisitions. “It’s not just the pucks they put in the back of the net. They’ve made the players around them more productive and it’s been able to flatten out the pressure, if you will, on the shooters.”

With the Panthers just one win away from their second straight Stanley Cup, Marchand ranks tied for third on the team with 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) these playoffs, while Jones sits third among the team’s defensemen in points (9) and tied for first in goals (4).