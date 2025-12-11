RECAP: Panthers 4, Mammoth 3

SALT LAKE CITY – Brought the good vibes of the team bonding onto the ice.

Improving to 15-12-2, the Florida Panthers won their third straight game after Anton Lundell lit the lamp with 52 seconds left to give the team a 4-3 victory over the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on Wednesday night.

In the win, Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves.

“It’s big,” Lundell said of starting off with a win. “It’s always important to start the road trip well. We have a long road trip, so get the good vibes and two points for us.”

Tested early in the period, the penalty kill unit stepped up to prevent any damage during Utah’s power play.

An unfortunate turn of events for the Panthers in the middle of the frame, after A.J. Greer rang the post, Dylan Guenther got alone on a breakaway and put the Mammoth up 1-0 at 11:23.

Evening the score late in the period, the man they call “Swaggy” and “Mr. Clutch” did what he does best, scoring important goals.

With just 42 seconds left in the period, Carter Verhaeghe tapped in a long-range pass from Aaron Ekblad.