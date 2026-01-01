NHL EDGE stats to watch for in 2026 Winter Classic

3. Goalie spotlight: Bobrovsky vs. Shesterkin
Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky, who recently moved into eighth on the all-time goalie wins list (446), has appeared in one outdoor game (2012 Winter Classic with Philadelphia Flyers; lost 3-2 to Rangers) in his NHL career. While the 37-year-old is below the League average in high-danger save percentage (.778) and midrange save percentage (.884) this season, Bobrovsky has excelled against perimeter shots (.975 long-range save percentage), ranking in the 87th percentile in long-range saves (stopped 153 of 157 long-range shots faced).
It’s worth noting Bobrovsky has the support of Gustav Forsling, the only defenseman in the NHL who ranks in the top 10 of both hardest shot (100.41 mph; sixth) and max skating speed (23.34 mph; sixth). The Panthers will play in their first-ever outdoor game, while the Rangers are set for their sixth outdoor game appearance (5-0-0; 2-0-0 in Winter Classic).
New York goalie Igor Shesterkin, who turned 30 years old on Dec. 30, leads the NHL in starts with greater than a .900 save percentage (21) this season. Shesterkin also leads the NHL in midrange saves (250) and long-range saves (182), while ranking third in high-danger saves (202).