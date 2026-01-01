NHL EDGE stats to watch for in 2026 Winter Classic

The Panthers are also among the leaders in offensive zone time percentage (42.6; tied for fourth) despite being without their top forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov all season because of long-term injuries, while the Rangers are close behind (41.9; sixth). But Tkachuk, who's nearing a return, was among the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs leaders in high-danger goals (five; 97th percentile among forwards) and high-danger shots on goal (14; 91st percentile).

Rangers defenseman Adam Fox, who returned from injury Wednesday, ranks seventh in the entire NHL in offensive zone time percentage (48.1). The Rangers also feature players with strong high-danger shots on goal totals in forwards Will Cuylle (36; 91st percentile) and Mika Zibanejad (35; 90th percentile); J.T. Miller, who’s currently injured, leads them in high-danger shots on goal (38; 92nd percentile).