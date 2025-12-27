NHL EDGE stats trends and storylines for 2025

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the major advanced stats trends and storylines during the 2025 calendar year.

Note: Stats and trends are as of Friday, Dec. 26, and will update at the end of the calendar year.

Skating Speed: 24.61 miles per hour - Connor McDavid (F, EDM)

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid reached that max skating speed in the second period against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 8. It was his fastest mark of the NHL EDGE tracking era (since 2021-22) and the fastest mark by any player during the 2025 calendar year. In terms of 20-plus mph speed bursts, McDavid had a League-leading 725 in 93 games (regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs combined), which was 227 more than the next-closest player (Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche with 498). This speed led to plenty of offense, as McDavid topped the NHL in points (146; 41 goals, 105 assists) for a fifth consecutive calendar year (2021-25).

Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson led the position in 20-plus mph speed bursts (259 in 86 games) during the 2025 calendar year. The 23-year-old ranked highly among defensemen in both goals (17; sixth) and points (65) in 2025 as the Senators snapped a seven-season playoff drought in 2024-25.

Skating Distance: 375.13 miles - McDavid (F, EDM)

In terms of total skating distance, McDavid led the entire NHL at 375.13 miles during the 2025 calendar year (regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs combined). Four of the top six players in the category were from the Oilers, as McDavid was followed closely by defenseman Evan Bouchard (358.45 miles; second), forward Leon Draisaitl (318.96 miles; fifth) and defenseman Darnell Nurse (318.34 miles; sixth). McDavid also led the League in power-play skating distance (51.11 miles) in 2025; his 52 power-play points during the calendar year ranked second behind Draisaitl (56 in 94 games).

In terms of single-game skating distance in 2025, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk had the high-water mark at 6.60 miles, set against the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Pionk, who finished that game with three assists, had the most ice time in a playoff game in franchise history (46:15) as the Jets scored the latest tying goal in Game 7 history (59:57) and completed the comeback in double overtime.

Hardest shot attempt: 105.05 miles per hour - Gustav Forsling (D, FLA)

Defenseman Gustav Forsling reached the League's hardest shot in 2025 for the Florida Panthers in the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 20. It was one of Forsling’s three 100-plus mph shots during the calendar year (regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs combined), which was tied for the second most in the NHL behind Winnipeg Jets defenseman Colin Miller (four).

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson’s goal against the Washington Capitals on Jan. 6 reached 103.70 miles per hour, the hardest shot that results in a goal in 2025. Thompson led all players at the position in both 100-plus mph shots (three) and 90-plus mph shots (52) during the calendar year.