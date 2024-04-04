INJURY: Ekblad expected to be back to 100% for playoffs

Panthers 'quite confident' top-pair defenseman will be ready for Game 1 of playoffs

Aaron-Ekblad-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

OTTAWA – Aaron Ekblad is likely to miss the rest of the regular season with an undisclosed injury, Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice announced following Thursday's morning skate in Ottawa.

Ekblad, one half of the top-defensive pairing for the Panthers, appeared to sustain the injury during an altercation late in the first period of Tuesday’s 5-3 loss at Montreal.  

Thankfully, No. 5 is expected to be back for when the games truly matter.

"We’re quite confident that he’s 100% and ready to go by the first game [of the playoffs],” Maurice said. “This is not new and it's not unknown to us, what it is. He's got a real good handle on how long it's going to take. He's progressing really well today form it. We’re good there.”

A skilled two-way defenseman, Ekblad has tallied 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) and 59 blocked shots in 51 games this season. When he’s been on the ice at 5-on-5, the Panthers have also controlled 58.38% of shot attempts, the highest mark among the team’s D-men.

With Ekblad unavailable, Josh Mahura, who’s suited up in 26 games this season and all 82 regular-season games with the Panthers in 2022-23, will man the blue line against the Senators tonight.

The puck drops in Ottawa at 7 p.m. ET.

Related Content

PREVIEW: Panthers aim to play ‘hard and fast’ against Senators

MOVES: Panthers recall Balinskis from Charlotte

Territory Talk: Rolling with the Punches (Ep. 292)

Florida Panthers 2024 Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 Single Game Tickets Available Tuesday, April 9

News Feed

PREVIEW: Panthers aim to play ‘hard and fast’ against Senators

MOVES: Panthers recall Balinskis from Charlotte

Territory Talk: Rolling with the Punches (Ep. 292)

Florida Panthers 2024 Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 Single Game Tickets Available Tuesday, April 9

RECAP: Canadiens 5, Panthers 3

INJURY: Verhaeghe week-to-week, expected back for playoffs

PREVIEW: Panthers eager to get right back at it in Montreal 

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Goaltender Cooper Black

RECAP: Maple Leafs 6, Panthers 4

PROSPECTS: Knight named AHL Goaltender of the Month 

PREVIEW: Panthers kick off trip with potential playoff preview in Toronto

RECAP: Panthers 3, Red Wings 2 (SO)

PREVIEW: Panthers look to get back to their game against Red Wings

NOTEBOOK: 700 points for Barkov; Down the home stretch

RECAP: Islanders 3, Panthers 2

Panthers Clinch Fifth Consecutive Playoff Berth, One Year After Reaching Final

PREVIEW: Ekblad back in action as Panthers welcome Islanders to Sunrise

PROSPECTS: Three Panthers Prospects Set to Appear in NCAA Tournament