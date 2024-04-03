MOVES: Panthers recall Balinskis from Charlotte

27-year-old defenseman has appeared in 22 games with the Panthers in 2023-24

By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

The Florida Panthers are bringing in some help on the back end.

After losing Aaron Ekblad to an injury during Tuesday’s loss to the Montreal Canadiens, Uvis Balinskis has been recalled from the AHL, the Panthers announced on Wednesday.

An update on Ekblad’s status is expected to come following morning skate on Thursday in Ottawa.

The primary call-up for the Panthers when they’ve needed a defenseman, Balinskis was last brought up on March 21 when Dmitry Kulikov was serving a two-game suspension.

Coming over from Europe after being named the top defenseman in the Czech Extraliga in 2022-23, Balinskis has adjusted quickly to the style of play in North America. In 22 games with the Panthers this season, he’s tallied a goal, two assists, 28 hits and 13 blocked shots.

In 37 games with the Checkers in the AHL, he’s posted 21 points (three goals, 18 assists).

Seen as a piece of both the present and future in South Florida, the Panthers inked Balinskis, a 27-year-old native of Ventspils, Latvia, a two-year contract extension in January.

In the midst of their final road trip of the regular season, the Panthers (47-24-5) will look to get back in the win column against the Ottawa Senators (33-37-4) on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

